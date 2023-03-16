The Mandalorian's Dr. Pershing Actor Celebrates His Big Season 3 Episode

This week's episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was filled with surprises, taking the Star Wars galaxy to some compelling and decidedly different heights. Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 19: The Convert", below! Only look if you want to know! The vast majority of the episode followed two of the show's previous supporting characters, Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) and Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian), in their lives following the fall of the Empire. Without getting into spoilers, Pershing became a major emotional and narrative crux for the episode — and Abtahi is breaking his silence on it.

"Happy Taungsday everyone!!!" Abtahi tweeted shortly after the episode dropped. ""Chapter 19: The Convert" of the #TheMandalorian is out today on @DisneyPlus. What an honor...hope you like it!"

Happy Taungsday everyone!!!



“Chapter 19: The Convert” of the #TheMandalorian is out today on @DisneyPlus.



What an honor…hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/UbwSklrYuJ — Omid Abtahi (@AbtahiOmid) March 15, 2023

What is Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?

In Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The new episodes see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. New cast members will include Christopher Lloyd, who is joining the series in a currently-unknown role.

"It's so funny because I think that the trailer at [Star Wars] Celebration was a little different, but it was very much the same tone, so that's all that matters," Sackhoff told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I think that it's accurate in the sense that you're going to have a lot of Mandos running around as witnessed and we're going to get to know a little bit more about that and that's exciting. I spent a lot of time with you this season and it's fun. He's a good co-star."

How do you feel about Season 3 of The Mandalorian so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiere on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.