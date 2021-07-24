✖

Grogu begins his training with Luke Skywalker on a new Comic-Con exclusive Star Wars poster. Artist Russell Walks created the poster. He titled it "Size Matters Not." The name points out how Luke's relationship with "Baby Yoda" reverses the relationship Luke had with Yoda. Grogu uses the Force to levitate the pieces of a lightsaber. At the same time, Luke hovers a yellow kyber crystal above his palm. The scene shows one possible future for Luke and Grogu after Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season finale. The poster is available exclusively at Shop Trends. You can see the poster below.

This poster comes ahead of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Making of the Season 2 Finale. The special episode of the series focuses on how The Mandalorian brought Luke Skywalker back in his prime. The shocking return was a well-kept secret.

(Photo: Russell Walks)

"Talk about unexpected," Hamill said of Luke's return during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I had finished playing that part, I never expected to do it again and I thought if they ever tell stories of Luke in that period — post the originals and pre-sequels — they'd get an age-appropriate actor. So when Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni told me about what they wanted to do I was just stunned. One of the main things with The Mandalorian is that you are sworn to secrecy. I can't talk about it with my family, even now!"

"It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it," creator Jon Favreau said on Good Morning America. "There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything.

"We were so scared right up until it aired that our surprise cameo was going to leak too But we started off the whole series with the Baby Yoda reveal, with the Grogu reveal, that was a secret that everybody was really blown away by. Part of that is not telling too many people, not having merchandise that's being tooled up and announced and that kind of thing."

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Making of the Season 2 Finale debuts on Disney+ on August 25th. The Mandalorian seasons one and two are streaming now on Disney+. The third season of the show is in production.