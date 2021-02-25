The Mandalorian Star Wants Pre Vizsla to Come to Live-Action

✖

Katee Sackhoff has the distinction of not only voicing Bo-Katan Kryze in a number of animated appearances, but also embodied the figure for The Mandalorian, with the actress recently expressing her interest in seeing characters like Pre Vizsla, Satine Kryze, and Maul get more live-action adventures. Fans don't yet know when we'll see Bo-Katan in a live-action series again, though Sackhoff detailed that her character's connection to Pre Viszla and Satine could change the overall perception of the character for fans who might only know her from The Mandalorian appearances. Sackhoff appeared this weekend at the Topps WinterCon, which you can check out on their Twitch channel.

"I love Maul, I think he's constantly coming back to life anyway. He's a really hard guy to kill, so you never know," Sackhoff shared with ComicBook.com about animated characters she wants in live-action in support of WinterCon. "I think I would love to see some stuff with Pre Viszla. That was such a fun storyline for Bo and it was such a fun glimpse into ... for fans who haven't seen [Star Wars: The Clone Wars] and [Star Wars Rebels], Bo-Katan didn't start out necessarily on the right side of things. She thought she was, so I would recommend people go back and watch Clone Wars because I think you can understand what I'm talking about, and that is that time with Vizsla, which I think is important to who she is as a person and the growth that she's gone through. I would love to see that."

In those animated projects, Vizsla aimed to overthrow Satine Kryze, with the help of Maul, an objective which he ultimately accomplished. However, Maul turned on Vizsla and killed him, taking the Darksaber from him, as Bo-Katan then aimed to take down the Sith Lord.

Sackhoff went on to detail how, despite initially appearing as a hero in The Mandalorian, seeing the live-action exploration of her backstory could give new perspectives to the character.

"I love the dynamic between [Bo-Katan and] her sister. I love that, I love the idea that these are both women of royal blood, one became ruler and one didn't, so it's like, when you're second in line, it never crosses your mind that you're going to have to rule because the unthinkable has happened," the actress continued. "So when she lost her sister, that was a moment where you take this person who has been trained to be a warrior and make them realize that now they have to learn how to rule, which is not what Bo-Katan ever thought she was gonna have to be doing. I think those would be really fun things around Bo-Katan specifically to go into, but that's all flashback stuff."

