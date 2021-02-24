Disney+ Reveals Premiere Dates for Marvel, Star Wars & Disney Original Shows

It's going to be a busy summer over at Disney+. Ahead of Wednesday's presentation to the Television Critics' Association, the folks at Disney+ revealed premiere dates for all of the major titles coming to the popular streaming service this summer. We knew that shows like Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the John Stamos-starring Big Shot, and the reboot of Turner & Hooch were coming this year, but Disney hadn't unveiled any release dates for those shows. That changed this week. Loki is arguably one of the most anticipated TV shows of the entire year, so it's no surprise that Disney+ and Marvel Studios are dropping it in a prime summer month like June. The first episode of the Tom Hiddleston series will be released on June 11th. Unsurprisingly, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be released on the annual Star Wars Day, May 4th. This will put its premiere exactly one year after the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. All in all, Disney+ announced premiere dates for 11 shows arriving from now through July. You can take a look at all of them below!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - March 19 (Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios) Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - March 26 (Photo: Disney+) In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Big Shot - April 16 (Photo: Disney+) After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men's basketball coach must take a job at an all-girls high school. He soon learns that teenage girls are more than just X's and O's; they require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he's always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - May 4 (Photo: Lucasfilm) Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army - each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 - May 14 (Photo: Disney) In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Loki - June 11 (Photo: Marvel Studios) Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Zenimation Season 2 - June 11 (Photo: Disney) Zenimation, the series that creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios returns for a second season June 11 with all-new episodes. Season 2 features moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films – including scenes from Disney's first feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs all the way through to the Studios' latest, anticipated animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon. Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses with an aural experience like no other as Zenimation pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Disney Animation's legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. Executive produced by Amy Astley. From Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The Mysterious Benedict Society - June 25 Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called "one of the best young adult books of all time," The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

Monsters at Work - July 2 (Photo: Buena Vista Pictures) Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

Turner & Hooch - July 16 (Photo: Disney) When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn't want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.