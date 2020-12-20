The Mandalorian: Fan Spots 15 Agents of SHIELD Actors on Star Wars Series

✖

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has come to an end, and all eight episodes featured an array of exciting guest stars. From recurring favorites like Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto and Bill Burr as Migs Mayfeld, there were many fun people to spot this season. Of course, Agents of SHIELD fans were especially thrilled when Ming-Na Wen returned as Fenned Shand, but she's not the only alum from the Marvel series to pop up on the show. We've seen Simon Kassianides, Agents of SHIELD’s Sunil Bakshi, play Axe Woves as well as Titus Welliver, Agents of SHIELD’s Felix Blake, play an Imperial Captain. The season finale also saw Thomas E. Sullivan, Agents of SHIELD’s Nathanial Malick, playing a co-pilot. You may have thought those were the only crossover roles, but one Redditor counted 15 total actors that have appeared on both series!

"Every 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Actor in The Mandalorian,” u/Britwit_ shared to the r/TheMandalorianTV subreddit. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the list includes Luke Baines, Philip Alexander, Alexander Wraith, Katy O’Brian, Alexandra Manea, Asif Ali, Isaac C. Singleton Jr., Miguel A. Lopez, Ryan Powers, Brendan Wayne, and Xavier Jimenez. You will not be surprised to learn that Sarah Finn worked as Casting Director on both shows. You can check out a side-by-side of each actors' roles from Agents of SHIELD and The Mandalorian below:

While the majority of these actors played one-off characters on both series, the one person who has obviously shined in both shows is Wen. While her days of playing Agent Melinda May might be over, her time as Fennec Shand is just beginning. Wen will be returning in The Book of Boba Fett alongside Temuera Morrison as Boba. Currently, it's unclear if it will be a brand new show or part of The Mandalorian. Wen will also be voicing her character in the upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

"Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen recently joked with StarWars.com. “This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+, and Agents of SHIELD is streaming on Netflix.