The Mandalorian's Epic Theme Song Just Got a Lullaby Version

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally returning for a third season in February, and Star Wars fans are eager to find out what's next for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu AKA Baby Yoda. In the meantime, there's plenty of exciting Star Wars content to hold fans over, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, which dropped its final episode earlier this week. There's plenty to miss about The Mandalorian, including the show's score, which earned Ludwig Göransson two Emmys. If you want to hear a revamped take on the beloved Mando theme, there's a new lullaby version by Cinematic Lullabies on Spotify.

Cinematic Lullabies has transformed a lot of fan-favorite music from the Jurassic Park theme to the Buffy/Angel love theme from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Check out some of the songs and tell us what you think in the comments!

As for The Mandalorian, Star Wars Celebration took place last month and featured a panel dedicated to the show. The event featured a surprise appearance from Pedro Pascal who teased what's to come in the upcoming third season.

"The hardest part is all of the creative ways journalists find to try and trick you, but I've gotten really good at it," the actor shared. "The easiest part of it is that I don't want anything to spoil anybody. I really, really don't. I'm a big mouth and I don't really keep any secrets. I want everything to be a surprise, and there are surprises coming in Season Three."

"It's been a dream come true," executive producer Jon Favreau added of the show's journey. "I wanted to really pare it down to a few characters a personal story set in that world...and also an opportunity to bring new people in who might not be up on the lore. This became an entry ramp. As we've introduced characters that existed before, thanks to the Disney+ streaming service, they could go and watch everything."

Jon Favreau also pointed out that Star Wars has always been a serialized story. "They pick up and leave off and I think those chaptered stories are very fun to write," he explained. "There's an adventurous spirit to how we write them...There's a tremendous amount of freedom as storytellers. It's the most fun I've ever had and it's a job I'm gonna keep doing for a while."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season is coming in February 2023.