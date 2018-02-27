Fear The Walking Dead Season 3 Extended Preview Released

A new preview for Fear the Walking Dead‘s third season has been released, offering the most detailed look at the upcoming season.

The video, featured below, explores Fear the Walking Dead‘s new location in Baja, Mexico. As it is described by the cast members, it is a location designed by doomsday preppers who wanted to be ready for when the world fell apart. Luckily for Madison and the group, they happened to stumble upon the safe location stocked with food and supplies. Can this group be trusted, though?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This season we get to enjoy the most beautiful valley and spend some time with some people who knew what was coming,” Alycia Debnam-Carey said. She also introduced the names of the new characters: Troy and Jake Otto.

The brothers will become major players on Fear the Walking Dead, living the property prepared by Dayton Callie’s character who prepared this safe-zone for surviving the apocalypse. Callie plays Jeremiah Otto. “I am the owner and landlord of this ranch which is built by preppers,” Callie said.

With Callie owning the ranch and Mercedes Mason’s Ofelia Salazar having been caught by him late in Season 2, it appears the group will be reunited upon arrival. However, Colman Domingo’s Victor Strand is still outside of the community’s walls and appears to be running into some serious trouble since her elected to stay at the hotel in Mexico when they left.

Other interesting bits from the video include the set design facts: the mansion which Jeremiah will call home was built for Fear the Walking Dead, as was the long, winding road which leads to it. This is not unlike The Walking Dead, which built a few houses within its Alexandria Safe-Zone, an entire Oceanside community, and the Hilltop’s mansion.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for its third season on June 4, 2017.

MORE WALKING DEAD: Negan’s Backstory Reveals Completely Different Character / TWD Star Quits Social Media After Death Threats / TWD Showrunner Joins FTWD / TWD F-Take Clips With Rick And Daryl / Major Criticism Fixed For Season 8 / TWD Casting Two New Characters

The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season in October of 2017. The first trailer is expected to arrive at San Diego Comic Con in July. For complete coverage and insider info all off-season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.