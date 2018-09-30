‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale: …I Lose Myself

AMC will air the sixteenth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season on Sunday night, marking the end of the show’s 2018 run.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×16 is titled, “…I Lose Myself.” The official synopsis for …I Lose Myself reads, “Morgan struggles to find the strength to help friends in dire need before it’s too late.” The episode is written by Fear the Walking Dead‘s co-showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg. It is directed by co-executive producer Michael Satrazemis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the most recent episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan Jones has been heading up an effort to get his group out of an Austin, Texas hospital safely. Surrounded by walkers, only one casualty has struck the group s far, as Jim found himself bitten and cut his turn short in a heroic effort to provide the group with time to get away.

“When we conceived of Jim as a character, we always knew he was going to be this guy who has a chip on his shoulder because he felt like he had been cheated out of the fortune and success he was on the cusp of, right before the outbreak,” Chambliss told ComicBook.com. “And we liked that he had this kind of selfish optimism, where he thought he had something that was very important to helping the world get back on track, and that being beer. And he had that full speech about how civilization had been built on beer.”

With the feud between the villainous Martha and Morgan Jones coming to a head in Sunday night’s episode, there might just be more death on the horizon.

Heading into its fifth season in 2019, Fear the Walking Dead will continue to explore the Texas landscapes. “We are filming in Austin again for Season Five,” Goldberg said. “But what we can say is we, without giving away sort of where we’re going story-wise, we will be exploring different parts of the greater Austin area, and possibly the greater Texas area, as part of the story we’re telling. So we’re always trying to avoid repetition, and that will continue, yeah, as these characters take the next evolution in their journey.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!