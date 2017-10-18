Greg Nicotero Loves Abraham ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Crossover Idea

Immediately following the announcement of a character who will crossover between Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead, the popular theory became Abraham Ford’s backstory unfolding on the sibling series.

On The Walking Dead, Michael Cudlitz’s Abraham Ford was revealed to have started his post-apocalyptic journey in Houston, Texas. It’s the closest tie, geographically, any character from The Walking Dead has to those calling the Mexican-American border area on Fear the Walking Dead home. More specifically though, the Season 3 finale of Fear seemed to be nodding towards a trip to Houston in its near future.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead executive producer and director of the upcoming 100th episode Greg Nicotero addressed the massive crossover plans and its most popular theory.

“I love the Abraham theory,” Nicotero said. “I think it’s super smart.”

As for the crossover itself, Nicotero says, “It’s been in the works for a little while,” but he has not been able to fully dive in to the upcoming story on Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead as he is gearing up to direct the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead.

“To be really honest, I’m so deep into The Walking Dead, I haven’t read any of the outlines for Fear yet,” Nicotero said. “That’ll probably have to wait until I’m out from underneath all this stuff.”

Still, there is no official word of which character will appear on which series to fulfill a crossover destiny. Following the Season 3 finale of Fear, there may only be a couple of characters still living to see it.

