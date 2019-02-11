‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 910 Sneak Peek Released

AMC has released a sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 910, ‘Omega.’ Per its official synopsis:

A new arrival at the Hilltop opens up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages. A search party sets out on a daring mission to find two missing friends.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) has been tasked with extracting information from Lydia (Cassady McClincy), a 16-year-old member of the Whisperers captured by Daryl and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

The mask-wearing savages, clad in the flesh of the dead, are led by Lydia’s mother, Alpha (Samantha Morton), first introduced as a shotgun-toting pretend walker holding Alden (Callan McAuliffe) and Luke (Dan Fogler) at gunpoint in the last seconds of Sunday’s mid-season premiere.

“We’re going to do some pretty interesting stories. In the next episode, we take a dive into a different kind of story structure than we’ve done on the show,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW of episode 910.

“It was really challenging for us to work on, but in a way that I hope has paid off because I think there’s just some incredible performances, and things coming up, and some interesting mystery.”

That episode-ending surprise — a faithful recreation made by director Greg Nicotero as a tribute to a panel from the comic book — is part of an initiative by Kang to have each episode close out with a dramatic push into the next.

“I have to tell you that that, from my perspective, is really an homage to the comic books, because Robert Kirkman is a master of the plot twist, and it’s a real page-turner,” she said.

“Even when he does an issue that feels like, ‘Oh, look, this is really just about people’s relationships,’ and we’re getting these kind of fun scenes of people having conversations about philosophy, or here they are having lunch, whatever — there’s always that twist at the end that makes you go, ‘I can’t wait for the next issue.’

“That was one of the story values that I was like, okay, for me, this is one of the things that equals being true to our source material, is having that feeling for every episode, looking for the thing that’s the big thing that you remember at the end of every episode that takes you into the next episode or issue…

“It’s something that we were very purposely trying to do because I think it’s just a rhythm that tends to work well for our show. Let’s just have kind of our quiet moments as long as you have that plot engine pulling you into the next piece of it.”

The Walking Dead 910, ‘Omega,’ premieres Sunday, February 17 on AMC.