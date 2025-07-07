Dead by Daylight Is Finally Getting a Crossover With The Walking Dead

After years of fan requests, it looks like Dead by Daylight is finally getting a long-awaited collaboration. The game’s official X/Twitter account has shared a new teaser image revealing an upcoming crossover with AMC’s The Walking Dead. At this time, Behaviour Interactive is keeping details quiet, and the initial artwork only shows the familiar barricaded doors that Rick Grimes encountered in the hospital in the first episode of the series. Painted above the doors (and the chains struggling to keep them closed) are the words “don’t open, dead inside.” However, the doors aren’t really containing the threat, as the hands of several Walkers can be seen popping through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are several possible candidates for a new Dead by Daylight Survivor that could be added based on The Walking Dead. After all, the AMC series has given us iconic characters like Daryl Dixon and Michonne. However, the most likely candidate for the game is Rick Grimes. There’s actually an account on X/Twitter named “Rick Grimes for DbD” that has been championing the character’s addition to Dead by Daylight for a long time now. Earlier this year, they even enlisted Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs to do a recording on Cameo advocating for Rick’s addition to the game.

those doors look awfully familiar, don’t they?

It’s impossible to say whether that plea played any role in Behaviour Interactive adding The Walking Dead content to Dead by Daylight, but the Cameo video of Chandler Riggs did get the attention of the developers. Riggs actually used the occasion to not only advocate for Rick’s addition to the game, but to also share his passion for Dead by Daylight. Whether Carl makes it into the game himself remains to be seen, but it would be nice to see the father and son team make their way into the fog.

Unsurprisingly, reception to today’s teaser has been overwhelmingly positive. Dead by Daylight‘s community seems excited to learn more, and fans are already sharing what they want to see. Of course, some are just sharing a general enthusiasm that this is finally happening. It really shows just how much Dead by Daylight has grown. It’s also great news for fans of The Walking Dead, given the fact that recent games based on the property have left a lot to be desired.

Hopefully Behaviour Interactive won’t keep fans waiting too long for some additional details. Dead by Daylight has featured crossovers with some really big horror franchises over the years, but this has the potential to be one of the biggest the game has ever seen. The Walking Dead was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon at one point, and though the popularity of the property has cooled down over the years, it’s still a really big get for the game, especially after the recent addition of Five Nights at Freddy’s content.

Do you plan on checking out this Dead by Daylight collaboration with The Walking Dead? Which characters do you want to see added from the series? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!