The Walking Dead Has No Immediate Plans for Another Crossover with Fear the Walking Dead

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang is not aware of any plans for another crossover between the mothership series and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, which first added TWD transplant Morgan (Lennie James) in its fourth season before ex-Savior Dwight (Austin Amelio) followed in Season 5 earlier this year. Such decisions are ultimately in the hands of TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple, responsible for charting the direction of the quickly-expanding TWD Universe. While future crossovers between the existing shows remains possible, Kang notes, more cross-pollination isn’t in the cards — at least for now.

“Oh, I don’t know. I mean, anything is possible in the universe,” Kang told Deadline when asked about a third crossover between TWD and Fear. “I’ll say that there’s not been, on my side, any talk of an immediate possible crossover. It doesn’t mean that it won’t ever happen because now there’s a few worlds that are within in the universe all kind of running simultaneously, so we’ll see.”

Gimple, who orchestrated the first-ever crossover between the two shows when he approached James with a pitch to join Fear, recently said TWD Universe would not be leaning on character crossovers moving forward. Instead of mixing casts, any links between the existing shows — including the upcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second spinoff set a decade post-apocalypse, putting it in sync with TWD Season 10 — will be more focused on bridging the world in which these three series take place.

“We are looking to investigate different parts of the universe and have them be distinct unto themselves. We’re not looking to lean on crossovers so much,” Gimple told Deadline in October. “It’s there as an option and it’s fun but we would want to make it special. We don’t want it to be the basis of our storytelling approach. The things that we’ve implied [about the wider universe] have always been things we wanted to follow and tell more of.”

Currently, the throughline running throughout TWD Universe is CRM, a top-secret organization with a recognizable three-circle symbol that first appeared on TWD before popping up in Fear this past season. CRM will get its biggest focus in World Beyond, and will play a key role in the Walking Dead movies centered on Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

A smaller link between TWD and Fear exists in the form of backstory for Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst): Fear Season 5 hinted Beta was a country singer pre-apocalypse, a still-growing seed that came back into play in the first half of TWD Season 10.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23, 2020 on AMC ahead of the Spring 2020 premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.