‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Says Women Drive Season 9

Both behind-the-scenes and in front of the camera, women will be driving The Walking Dead through its ninth season according to Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus.

While ComicBook.com visited the set of the show’s ninth season (during production of a spoiler-y twelfth episode), Reedus sat down with members of the press to talk about the upcoming episodes. While rumors have swirled, claiming his Daryl will be “the new Rick,” Reedus not only debunks such rumors but also claims it is the female characters who are in control.

“I will say that this train this year is being driven by women. 100 percent,” Reedus said. “From the showrunner to the directors to the writers to the actresses. I think what’s happened the last couple years is it’s been driven by men and you’ve ended up with two guys in particular chest bumping. ‘I’m gonna kill you.’ ‘I’m gonna kill you.’ ‘I’m gonna kill you, what are you-‘ and everyone’s like, ‘Is somebody gonna kill somebody?’ There’s none of that happening right now.”

The change of pace for the series is marked by not only the post-All Out War story finally arriving but Angela Kang stepping in to helm the AMC series.

“This show feels like a Western, but at the same time it’s scarier, it’s more emotional, it’s more heartfelt,” Reedus said. “There’s no posturing. No one’s posturing. I will say that the female spirit has put that bad guy in a cage, and it’s over there in a cage, and there’s a whole bunch of other s— happening.”

In addition to the women taking charge, some youngsters will be stepping up in big ways, as well. “There’s a lot of kids on the show now who are kicking ass,” Reedus said. “This is going a little off topic, but it’s fun for me to work with them because I have my thing. I growl. Michonne has her stare forward and her nostrils flare. Jeff’s got his [leans back] … whatever that is. Everyone’s got a thing. These new characters…There’s a whole new energy in end right now. It’s really nice.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.