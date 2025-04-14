The Walking Dead’s Negan Was Almost Played by a Fan-Favorite Scooby-Doo Star

Considered one of TV’s best villains (and worst, considering all his deeds), as soon as he appeared on The Walking Dead, Negan was the kind of character who made it clear what he was there for. To this day, he’s remembered as a powerful presence, even though, after the series ended, he embarked on a redemption arc alongside Maggie in the spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City. And yes, Jeffrey Dean Morgan turned out to be the perfect choice. It’s difficult to think of Negan without immediately picturing him, however, he had a strong competitor, and it was this close to being a different actor carrying the legacy of one of The Walking Dead‘s most iconic antagonists.

Morgan wasn’t exactly the go-to choice from the start. In fact, the actor who almost got the role had already made a name for himself back in 1996 – and once you know who it is, it makes a lot of sense.

Matthew Lillard is a fan-favorite actor, known for roles like the fun-loving Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo films, the eerie Steve Raglan/William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy’s, and, of course, the unhinged killer Stu Macher in Scream. There’s no official confirmation that his performance as one of the Ghostfaces is what caught The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s and the production’s attention, but it wouldn’t be surprising. After all, both Negan and Stu share a menacing energy. So, how did this almost happen – and why did the role ultimately go to Morgan?

When casting began for Season 7, the production team needed someone who could fully embody the intensity of Negan – a character who blends brutality, charisma, and a warped sense of morality. That’s when Lillard’s name entered the conversation, alongside other contenders like Timothy Olyphant, Garret Dillahunt, and Matt Dillon. He auditioned, delivering a performance that showcased impressive range – shifting from the playful tone he’s known for to the darker and more menacing energy required for Negan.

During a Scream panel at Atlanta’s Walker Stalker Con in 2022, he spoke more about the experience.

“So I got a call. They said they want you to audition for The Walking Dead. It’s a big part. I’m like, ‘Okay, cool.’ I didn’t watch the show, sorry. So I went in to audition and they loved it. They were like, ‘Wow, they really loved it, you’re in the running for this part.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s great. It usually means it’s going to somebody else,’” Lillard shared. But even though he wasn’t very confident about the outcome, he was called back for a second round – this time to do a more dramatically staged reading. That’s when he was told the role had come down to him and one other actor – Morgan.

According to the actor, his performance genuinely surprised the casting team. However, after further discussions and evaluation, the producers ultimately offered the part to Morgan, who brought a fiercer energy, a distinct presence, and a portrayal that captured all the complexity of Negan’s moral ambiguity. If audiences were able to be both captivated by and afraid of the villain, it was largely thanks to the nuance Morgan brought to the role. Still, imagining Lillard in that position raises curiosity – it could’ve marked a major turning point in his career.

Interestingly, The Walking Dead‘s creator seemed genuinely enthusiastic about the idea of Shaggy’s actor taking on the role. At the same event, Lillard shared that Kirkman had personally spoken to him – and later admitted that when he saw Morgan’s face on the show’s merchandise, he felt it should’ve been Lillard’s. Kirkman was clearly rooting for him, but in the end, it just wasn’t enough.

Even so, not landing the role didn’t hold Lillard back. His career has continued to flourish in a variety of genres, and that versatility is a big reason why audiences still admire him so much. It’s fascinating to know he was seriously considered for such a complex character, but at the same time, maybe it wasn’t such a bad thing to avoid the downsides of playing someone like Negan. Morgan himself has shared that even years after the infamous episode where a beloved character was killed by Lucille, he still faces backlash from fans upset with what his character did. Portraying someone as deeply villainous as Negan can be unforgettable – but it definitely comes at a cost.

The Walking Dead is available to stream on Netflix.