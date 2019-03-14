‘The Walking Dead’ Poll Reveals Majority Supports Daryl and Connie Romance

A live poll conducted on Talking Dead revealed 81 percent of voters support “Donnie,” a romance between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff).

Walking Dead fans began calling for the dynamic to turn romantic after Daryl and Connie first teamed to rescue a baby discarded by the Whisperers. They then paired off to retrieve Henry (Matt Lintz) after he ventured into enemy territory in an attempt to rescue girlfriend Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

“Well, maybe there will be a shower scene. I think they both need that,” Ridloff joked on Sunday’s Talking Dead when addressing the potential coupling.

“I think seriously, honestly, I think right now it’s definitely much more like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid kind of pairing. I think both of them are still great judges of people. They don’t say much, first off, but they have so much in common, which makes sense for them to work together. And then maybe the shower scene will come.”

When asked how she initially felt about Daryl and Connie’s team-up mission to retrieve Henry, Ridloff was intrigued by the communication hurdle.

“When I thought about Connie joining Daryl, my first thought was, ‘Really, how is Daryl and Connie gonna communicate? This is gonna be crazy!’ Because we all know Daryl doesn’t talk,” Ridloff said to laughter.

Connie primarily communicates with Daryl through pen and paper, sometimes forcing the usually stoic Daryl to face Connie head on when speaking. It’s a noted change for Daryl, who has evolved from a mostly-mute grunter to a direct communicator.

“I started talking out of the side of my eyes. I didn’t really connect, like, ‘You hate me? I hate you too,’” Reedus recently told Off Camera of his approach to Daryl in earlier seasons.

“And that’s how I found that character, I started doing that. And the character slowly went from this sort of side-eyed thing to slowly, when he means something now, talks to you in your face, you can believe what he’s saying to you. He wears his heart on his sleeve, he’s not a bullsh-tter.”

Now on the run and unable to return to Hilltop, Daryl, Connie, Henry, Lydia, and Dog have emerged as their own unit, taking refuge within Alexandria despite some apprehension from the guarded Michonne (Danai Gurira). There Daryl and Michonne will confront their shared trauma as eye-opening secrets from the past are revealed.

Walking Dead viewers previously polled on Talking Dead voted in opposition of the Henry-Lydia romance, with just 27 percent of voters supporting that couple.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

