The Walking Dead Season 10 Will Unleash Negan Against the Whisperers

The “Unleash the Negan” campaign is realized in The Walking Dead Season 10 when Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the ex-Savior leader (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) team to raise hell against the Whisperers.

“I think that’s the direction we could be heading. I think the Whisperers are an enemy that’s all hands on deck, and I think that Daryl recognizes that,” Morgan told ET at San Diego Comic-Con when asked if Daryl and Negan will put their differences aside to combat their common enemy.

“I think that these two characters may find a little bit of common ground within this world, which is kinda fun. But just able to work with him this year, it’s been a long time, and we’ve never really worked together. So to have a couple scenes together has been a joy.”

Reedus has already coined a portmanteau for the potential bromance — he suggests “hashtag ‘Degan’” — but Morgan favors the hashtag “Naryl.”

When addressing the unlikely partnership from Hall H, the Daryl Dixon star said Morgan’s new anti-hero Negan is “a completely different character than we’ve seen before.”

“I think there’s a mutual understanding between those two characters. I think they might need each other at some point,” Reedus said.

“It’s such a weird world, ’cause some of the bad guys are the good guys, and the good guys are the bad guys, and everybody thinks they’re doing the right thing. I mean, we’ve all killed people. We’ve all done crazy things, so maybe there will be a time where we need him.”

That time comes when it’s all hands on deck against “big, bald badass” Alpha (Samantha Morton), who is ready to sic her Whisperers on the survivors should they defy her clear warning and cross into marked territory.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its Season 10 premiere Sunday, October 6.