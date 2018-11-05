‘The Walking Dead’: What Happened to Rick Grimes?

Rick’s last episode of The Walking Dead has left fans hungry for answers.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans searching for answers regarding whether or not Rick would die to make way for Andrew Lincoln’s exit from AMC’s zombie show got what they were looking for on Sunday night. Rick survived. However, in getting that answer, those fans were prompted with more perplexing questions. Chief among them: Where did Rick go?

To conclude Rick’s time on The Walking Dead, the character was scooped up by Jadis‘ helicopter after being washed down the river having blown up the bridge to prevent walkers from heading to his camp. There was no indication of where Rick flew off to, as Jadis (who also goes by Anne) has been a very mysterious character.

New details might offer clues, though. Firstly, fans will get all of the answers they seek when Lincoln reprises his role as Rick Grimes for a Walking Dead movie (which may air on television) which ComicBook.com reported on Sunday night.

Then, there are clues fans can dig into in Rick’s real final scene on the show. As Jadis communicated with the helicopter via radio, it flew behind her and revealed some information. First of all, it was marked with an “A” which indicates it is searching for a certain type of person that Jadis was instructed to recruit. She said Rick Grimes was a “B,” however, which might mean that “A” stands for “After” as in “after bite,” while “B” stands for “Before,” as in “before bite.” Each of the people she was going to deliver to the helicopter previously were going to be bitten first.

Then, fans should take another look at the chopper. There is a biohazard logo printed onto it. This could be an indication that this group hails from a group of scientists or other government employees working towards a cure or investigating the cause of the zombie virus.

When Rick Grimes returns in his next outing, these details may prove to be crucial

Following The Walking Dead Episode 9×05, Comicbook.com’s After the Dead will be live with director and executive producer Greg Nicotero from his and Norman Reedus’ restaurant on the show’s Senoia, Georgia set. To watch, follow ComicBook NOW’s official Facebook page to be notified when the show is live.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.