Walking Dead Creator Reveals Where the Zombie Virus Started

One of the biggest mysteries in The Walking Dead has remained unsolved throughout the entire history of the show, comic book, video games, and other media that has documented the fall of society and the rise of the zombie apocalypse. But while fans want to know what caused the outbreak of the undead in The Walking Dead, writer Robert Kirman and artist Charlie Adlard have made it clear that they never planned to explain the reason why in the comic's long run. But now that the comic is over, Kirkman doesn't mind revealing the source of the outbreak.

"Space spore," Kirkman wrote on Twitter when asked to name what created walkers. Kirkman's response is likely another homage to George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead, where scientists speculated the rise of flesh-eating ghouls was caused by radiation from a space probe to Venus.

Before their book became The Walking Dead, Kirkman and original series artist Tony Moore pitched a 1960s-set continuation of Night of the Living Dead. Another tie to the extraterrestrial: when pitching The Walking Dead to Image Comics executives, Kirkman had to lie by claiming the apocalypse was caused by space aliens using zombies to weaken the world's infrastructure before invading.

Kirkman toyed with aliens again in a non-canon bonus ending for The Walking Dead #75 inspired by his fabricated origin story. According to a laser sword-wielding Michonne, an unknown alien civilization caused the dead to come back to life and attack humans, with the survivors being turned into a slave race to harvest water the aliens used as currency.

"Maybe years after it’s all over I’ll just casually mention it in an interview. That seems like a very J.K. Rowling thing to do," Kirkman said when asked about the origin of the zombie virus during a 2018 Q&A on Tumblr. "It couldn’t be less important to the story and the lives of these characters. It would be completely out of place in the story. Honestly if a scientist from Washington came to the character and told them what happened the characters would just shrug and say 'Oh… okay…' it wouldn’t change their lives at all… and… I’ve said too much."

Kirkman also said the television series was unlikely to ever explore a cure for the virus, which has plagued humanity for a decade as of The Walking Dead Season 10.

"As far as actually trying to solve the thing, I’ve always thought that one of the best things about this show is that it’s not about scientists and it’s not about people that would take that on as a task – because I feel like that’s unrelatable," Kirkman said at San Diego Comic-Con 2017. "I think if there were a zombie apocalypse, I don’t know that there’s maybe five people in this room that would have that job. To go off and try to solve this would be a boring show, so definitely not."

