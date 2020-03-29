The Walking Dead Answers If Maggie Knows About Alpha and the Whisperers

The Walking Dead answers whether or not Maggie (Lauren Cohan), the currently away leader of the Hilltop colony, is aware of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her Whisperers. In Sunday's 1014, "Look at the Flowers," a lone Carol (Melissa McBride) wrestles with past traumas that manifest as a ghostly Alpha, who returns to haunt Carol after she conspired with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to kill the Whisperer leader. When Alpha taunts Carol about her past — even evoking the memory of her abusive ex-husband, Ed (Adam Minarovich), by calling Carol slurs not heard in ten years — Alpha references the months Carol spent away at sea to distance herself from grief over murdered son Henry (Matt Lintz).

"There was no peace on the ocean. You were thinking about me. Wondering where I went. Looking for a sign," the imagined Alpha hisses. "You even wrote that letter to Maggie about me. Give it up, Carol. If I know the truth, so do you."

Maggie, who is off with Hilltop benefactor Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) assisting her with a new community someplace far away, was mentioned earlier this season when Carol first returned from sea in the Season 10 premiere, "Lines We Cross," taking place months after Henry and Hilltop residents Jesus (Tom Payne), Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Enid (Katelyn Nacon) were murdered by the Whisperers.

"We sailed down south to this dock where Oceanside's been picking up letters from Maggie," Carol told Daryl (Norman Reedus). "There wasn't anything there, hasn't been for a while."

The survivors earlier tried to contact Maggie about the deaths of her friends in the Season 9 finale, "The Storm," after Alpha's attack against the communities left ten dead.

"Everyone is still reeling, between Jesus, Tara, and the others we lost," said Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), at the time among the newest Hilltop residents. "And still nothing from Maggie?" asked Alexandria leader Michonne (Danai Gurira), who had a falling out with Maggie before she left Virginia with son Hershel.

"The Council sent another letter," Yumiko answered, "but we haven't heard anything back."

This sporadic correspondence is expected to be addressed when Maggie makes her return in either 1015, "The Tower," or 1016, "A Certain Doom."

"I mean she's coming back. It's so funny, but I really can't say anything about her coming back because it's just too spoilery, but you know we are really happy that Lauren's coming back," showrunner Angela Kang recently told Deadline. "We had always been planning to have her come back somehow and we were working on timing, like you know as we've been saying. It all finally worked out and we're really excited that she’s back, and we're deep in planning her next story for Season 11."

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.