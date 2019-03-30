Kim Dickens Doesn’t Expect ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ to Revisit Madison Clark

Former Fear the Walking Dead leading lady Kim Dickens doesn't expect the series to revisit Madison Clark, who was killed off midway through its fourth season last June.

"As far as I know, she's dead," Dickens told MovieWeb. "It was the part I'm most proud of. Helping build that show from the beginning, across three different countries, that character was something I felt I had grown my whole career to get to play. I'm so proud of it, and it ended too soon for what I wanted, but there were a lot of changes over there creatively. I can't imagine they would want to revisit Madison, but she was a great character. I'm so proud of it."

Though the aftermath was never shown nor a corpse revealed, Madison was last seen alive when leading a horde of walkers away from children Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and friends Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Luciana (Danay García). Madison used a flare to set the horde ablaze, igniting an inferno that claimed her life.

"I am really proud of Madison Clark," Dickens added. "I mean, to be kicking ass on a daily basis like that, as a female lead of a show, it was a dream role. It was so beautifully written, I thought. It was complex. She was terribly flawed — it was great. I also love Joanie Stubbs from Deadwood, and I love Detective Rhonda Boney from Gone Girl. That was a personal favorite too."

Would she return in flashback or dream sequence if asked? "We would have to sit down and talk about it, but I love the character, I love the fans, and like I said, I was so proud of the show," Dickens said. "So, I would never say no, without discussing it and seeing what they were talking about."

Dickens previously admitted on Talking Dead she was "heartbroken" and "devastated" to see Madison killed off.

Fear has since installed Walking Dead transplant Morgan (Lennie James) as new series lead. That move came when former Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple — since promoted to chief content officer for the Dead brand — took on an executive producer role on the spinoff and penned the Season Four opener, marking the first time Fear crossed over with the flagship series. The episode saw cameo appearances from Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Jesus (Tom Payne), and Carol (Melissa McBride) when explaining Morgan's departure from Virginia.

Three-season showrunner Dave Erickson, who created Fear with Walking Dead mastermind Robert Kirkman, was replaced in that position by Once Upon a Time showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss. When exiting, Erickson retained his executive producer credit and inked a development deal with network AMC.

Fear the Walking Dead launches its fifth season Sunday, June 2 at 9/8c. The new season brings with it former Walking Dead star Austin Amelio as Dwight.

