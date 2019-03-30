‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

AMC will premiere the fifth season of its Walking Dead spinoff Fear the Walking Dead Sunday, June 2, in its usual time slot of 9/8c, the network revealed Saturday. The cast will be on hand at WonderCon Sunday to debut the first trailer, expected to tease the arrival of former Savior Dwight (Austin Amelio) to the series, where he joins Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), and fellow Walking Dead transplant Morgan (Lennie James).

Morgan — who has taken point as group leader and emerged as series lead following the death of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) — will guide the survivors, including Luciana (Danay García), June (Jenna Elfman), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Sarah (Mo Collins), and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), as they seek out needy strangers found within the tapes belonging to Althea (Maggie Grace).

"Heading into season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the group's mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what's left of the world a slightly better place," reads the official plot synopsis published by AMC.

"With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won't be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed."

Walking Dead chief content officer and Fear executive producer Scott Gimple hinted on Talking Dead last week the upcoming fifth season will tie into the wider universe beyond the inclusion of Amelio's Dwight, marking the second crossover between the two series.

"We're working on a number of things right now, they're getting very close. We're gonna have a steady flow of announcements through the rest of the year, and then 2020 is gonna be bananas," Gimple teased.

"There's gonna be some pre-announcements made, we're gonna have some announcements after that ... but what I will say is Fear the Walking Dead is coming up in June, and there is a story in the first half of the season that has to do with one of these greater stories of the universe that will bring in some of the things that all of you guys have seen before, and it will expand it out just a little bit more, and then we'll have an announcement."

Also joining the cast this season as series regular is Once Upon a Time alum Karen David, who plays a character so far known only as "Grace."

Fear the Walking Dead returns with its Season Five premiere Sunday, June 2 at 9/8c on AMC. The premiere will be followed by the series premiere of NOS4A2, the Zachary Quinto-led horror series executive produced by Fear's Jami O'Brien.

