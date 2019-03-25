‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Executive Producer Confirms Season 5 Release Window

Walking Dead chief content officer and Fear the Walking Dead executive producer Scott Gimple confirmed on Talking Dead Sunday Fear Season Five will reach AMC in June. The network previously revealed the next season of the Walking Dead spinoff would return to air in the summer.

"What I will say is Fear the Walking Dead is coming up in June, and there is a story in the first half of the season that has to do with one of these greater stories of the universe that will bring in some of the things that all of you guys have seen before, and it will expand it out just a little bit more, and then we'll have an announcement," Gimple teased when promising a slew of announcements and a big 2020 for the growing Walking Dead Universe.

Joining Walking Dead transplant Morgan (Lennie James) this season is former Savior Dwight (Austin Amelio), who boards the ensemble now consisting of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay García), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), June (Jenna Elfman), Althea (Maggie Grace), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell). Also joining this season as series regular is former Once Upon a Time star Karen David as newcomer Grace.

An official synopsis, released earlier this month by AMC, teases the group's new mission, spinning out of Season Four as Morgan and his crew embark on a goodwill mission guided by video documentarian Althea's cache of survivor interview tapes:

Heading into season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the group's mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what's left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won't be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.

Gimple serves as executive producer alongside returning Season Four showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss. Fear the Walking Dead Season Five is due out on AMC in June.

