Is Negan In Tonight’s Episode Of The Walking Dead?

The wait is almost over! After a two-month winter hiatus, The Walking Dead will return at last. AMC's hit zombie-drama will air at its normal time slot, at 9pm ET tonight.

The cast and crew have teased that the second half of this season will be much different than the first, and that all of the characters will be together this time around.

When they say all of the characters, do they just mean the good ones? Or will any of the serial baddies come into play tonight?

If we're being honest, there will probably be an episode or two before Negan and his Saviors make themselves known again.

The big arc of the story that will begin this half of the season is one of togetherness. The point over the next couple of episodes is to see Rick and the group rise together. If Negan is thrown into the mix - and not immediately defeated - than the only that will do is cause further separation.

Since we know Negan isn't going anywhere anytime soon, that option isn't likely. What's more likely is that we'll see Rick, Maggie, Daryl, Carol, and everyone else come back together. Over the next couple of episodes, they'll use their time to build up an army that can fight Negan.

Everyone feels Negan's presence, so there's no need to over-show it.

While Negan is a great character - and Jeffrey Dean Morgan kills every scene he's in - we probably won't see the villain for at least another week.

The Walking Dead returns for the rest of its seventh season on February 12 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead's third season does not yet have a premiere date but with The Walking Dead finale set for April 2, expectations for Fear's return are set for April 9.