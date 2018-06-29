‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Thanks Fans For His Cool Birthday Present

Former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs took to Twitter to express his gratitude for being awarded Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series at the 44th Annual Saturn Awards — an award Riggs received on June 27, his 19th birthday.

oh wow that’s a pretty cool bday present thanks @ everyone pic.twitter.com/dCbSMvv7St — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) June 28, 2018

"Oh wow that's a pretty cool bday present," Riggs wrote on Twitter, adding "thanks @ everyone."

Riggs was previously awarded Best Performance by a Younger Actor in 2014 and 2016.

Riggs won for his performance as Carl Grimes on season 8 of The Walking Dead, beating out KJ Apa (Archie Andrews, Riverdale), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things), Max Charles (Zach Goodweather, The Strain), David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne, Gotham), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper, Riverdale), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones, Riverdale), and Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark, Fear The Walking Dead).

The Walking Dead was awarded Best Horror Television Series — beating out American Horror Story: Cult, Ash vs Evil Dead, The Strain, Teen Wolf, and AMC's own Preacher and Fear The Walking Dead — and was nominated in five acting categories with eight overall acting nominations between Fear and The Walking Dead.

Leading man Andrew Lincoln was nominated for Best Actor on Television while co-stars Danai Gurira and Melissa McBride received nominations for Best Supporting Actress on Television.

The Walking Dead's Khary Payton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were up for Best Supporting Actor on Television and Best Guest Performance in a Television Series, respectively, while Michael Greyeyes was nominated in the latter category for his Fear The Walking Dead season 3 role of Qaletqa Walker.

The Walking Dead lead the television nominations with seven, ultimately walking away with two prizes.