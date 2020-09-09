The Walking Dead Launching Daryl and Carol Spinoff Show

✖

With The Walking Dead heading into its final season in th form of Season 11, the Dead universe will continue to expand with the flagship franchise's two longest running characters. Norman Reedus and Melisa McBride, the longest running cast members in The Walking Dead, will continue their journeys as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier on a spinoff series centered on their characters. The series will take place after the events of The Walking Dead Season 11 finale which will likely air late in 2022, giving the Daryl / Carol spinoff show a likely window of early 2023 for its premiere batch of episodes.

The Daryl / Carol spinoff show will be run by current The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and is co-created by Kang and Scott Gimple.

“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” Kang said. “The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for its sixth season on October 11; The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a new series about the first generation raised in the apocalypse, debuts on October 4 following the originally planned The Walking Dead Season 10 finale episode; a feature film is being produced by Universal and Skybound, alongside AMC, focused on the Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) character; and the new Tales of the Walking Dead episodic anthology series. In addition to the AMC linear network and owned platforms like AMC+ and AMC’s digital platforms, The Walking Dead Universe content have migrated to become focal points of an expanding array of ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platforms, streaming services, in addition to robust international distribution.

The Carol / Daryl spinoff series does not yet have an official title.