‘The Walking Dead’: The Saviors Get a ‘Friends’-Style Intro

A Walking Dead fan has mashed up the once enemy Saviors with popular sitcom Friends in a new video that has gone viral with more than 32,000 views.

The Saviors intro (F.R.I.E.N.D.S style) I hope you see this and you like it! @JDMorgan @TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/3ainFlxu6f — 𝐣𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐭 ✧ (@jeffreyftmorley) December 22, 2018

The video, created by @jeffreyftmorley on Twitter, repurposes the iconic theme song when introducing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), right-hand man Simon (Steven Ogg), Dwight (Austin Amelio), "Negan's dog," Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), turncoat Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and a conscripted Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

Negan was ousted as Savior leader and defeated by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) before he was thrown into solitary confinement at Alexandria, where Negan served a near eight-year prison sentence before making his escape in the Season Nine mid-season finale.

Now freed, Negan will return to some old stomping grounds when he returns in the back half of the season.

"We'll see what happens now that Negan is out of his cell," showrunner Angela Kang told THR.

"Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been cooped up in a cell all season, and even though he's doing an amazing job in there, we're going to get to see him out and about in the world. We'll see the start of a larger story for Negan as a result of that."

Other former Saviors have integrated into the coalition of communities following a six-year time skip, which saw Alden (Callan McAuliffe) become a trusted member of the Hilltop and important new roles for Laura (Lindsley Register) and D.J. (Matt Mangum) at Alexandria, where they've become trusted lieutenants to Michonne (Danai Gurira).

The only other former Savior still living is the unaccounted for Dwight, who was confirmed by Amelio to be "alive in the world somewhere."

Amelio, who has lobbied for a return to the Walking Dead Universe, believes there's "so many different ways you can go" with Dwight, who was last seen being exiled by Daryl before setting off on a one-man trek to find missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista).

"There's the comic book, there's Sherry's story, there's me being with the Alexandrians. I have no idea," Amelio said at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey. "I have full faith in the writers. They do an awesome job, so I'm sure they'd bring me back in an incredible way."

The Walking Dead Season Nine returns with new episodes Sunday, February 10 on AMC.