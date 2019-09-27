The Walking Dead Showrunner Says the “Love Quadrangle” Plays an Important Part in Season 10

✖

It's three men and a baby (and Rosita) in The Walking Dead Season 10, where the "love quadrangle" — showrunner Angela Kang's coined term for the unique dynamic between new mother Rosita (Christian Serratos), boyfriend Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), baby daddy Siddiq (Avi Nash) and never-gonna-happen suitor Eugene (Josh McDermitt) — will be the cause of some "interesting plot twists and turns."

"It's so much fun for us to kind of deal with this love quadrangle," Kang told EW. "In the apocalypse, it's really a version of, it takes a village. It really truly does. And this is just the most kind of overt and strange version of it."

As seen in a clip released ahead of the Season 10 premiere, Eugene is characteristically extra when co-parenting baby Coco, the baby girl born during a months-long time jump separating Seasons 9 and 10. While this oddball setup between the four will add some levity to this season's otherwise serious goings-on, the love quadrangle will contribute to some hefty dramatic turns.

"It's three men and Rosita and this child. And as dramatic as the show is in general, they're all very strong with some comedic stuff too. So, that's been just kind of an interesting and fun flavor," Kang said. "But there's also a lot of emotion involved because you're dealing with one of our most vulnerable people in the community — a baby who's innocent and needs the protection of parents and community in the midst of this Whisperer war that's going on, which is really intense."

The writer-producer also teased this familial unit encountering their own challenges as the survivors contend with the nearby threat of the Whisperers.

"There's just some really cool stuff that happens between these four characters who kind of entered this very strange alliance as a family unit, and there's some real depth of care and friendship and emotion amongst all of them that I think leads to some really memorable moments in the season," she said. "And there are some interesting plot twists and turns within that as well. I'm excited for people to see how it unfolds."

As Rosita navigates motherhood, Baby Coco represents a significant change for the risk-taking Rosita.

"I'm curious to see her become a mother, you know," executive producer Denise Huth said earlier this year after TWD spared Rosita from her comic book death as a victim of the Whisperers. "The character of Rosita has always been really strong and somewhat independent, and to be responsible for somebody else's life, a life that is as vulnerable as a child, it will be very interesting for her. It will change her in a lot of ways. I'm really excited to see how we're going to play that out."

The men in Rosita's life also face other troubles. Siddiq, haunted by witnessing Alpha's (Samantha Morton) horrific murders of Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and nine other victims, is plagued by PTSD and disturbing flashbacks. Meanwhile, Eugene struggles with his admitted feelings for Rosita, who sharply tells him a Rogene romance will never happen.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.