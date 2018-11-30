‘The Walking Dead’ Opens Studio Lot and Filming Locations for Official Fan Tours

The Walking Dead fans will soon have the opportunity to explore the series' most iconic sets and locations as part of the first-ever official public tours of Riverwood Studios in Senoia, Georgia, it was announced Friday.

Die-hards will visit the sets acting as Alexandria, the now isolationist safe haven tucked behind a 15-foot high wall and last known home to the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the Sanctuary, once home to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, the Heaps — the junkyard once overseen by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) — the seaside motor court of Oceanside, and the Hilltop, the farming colony previously commanded by Maggie (Lauren Cohan), featuring the grand Antebellum Mansion on 3.5 acres of working farmland.

The immersive, two-hour tour experience offers exclusive insights into the filming of the hit AMC zombie drama and the studio that helps bring it to life.

Tours begin at Riverwood Studios and its prominent sets before guests are transported to Downtown Senoia, where they will be welcomed into Alexandria before journeying into the City of Woodbury.

"For years, the devoted fans of The Walking Dead have been eager to get behind the studio walls and see the unique way this series is made. It's exciting to now offer a closer look to all who have supported The Walking Dead," said Tom Luse, the show's executive producer and General Manager of Riverwood Studios.

"Our cast and crew work tirelessly to bring this series to life. We are extremely grateful to all who make this show possible on and off set. We could think of no better way to say thank you than to share behind the scenes with the public."

The Studio Tour with Alexandria & Woodbury experience offers a 95-minute bus led tour of Riverwood Studios' stages and backlots and a 25-minute bus led tour of Alexandria and the Town of Woodbury, with each guest receiving a commemorative The Walking Dead Studio Tour security badge.

Studio tours will be offered Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Friday, December 14 at 600 Chestlehurst Rd in Senoia, Georgia.

Tickets are $65 for adults (ages 12+) and $45 for children (aged 12 and under), plus taxes and fees, and can be booked via The Walking Dead Studio Tour official website.

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes of Season Nine Sunday, February 10 at 9/8c on AMC.