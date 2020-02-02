Super Bowl 2020: The Simpsons Fans React to San Francisco 49ers Win Prediction

The San Francisco 49ers fought a hard season to earn a spot in the 2020 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, but considering The Simpsons and the track record for predicting future events, they might already have the Big Game in the bag. And in the same week that fans seemingly discovered their prediction of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, this has freaked a lot of people out. It remains to be seen if the 49ers will be able to pull it off over the stout defense of the Chiefs, coupled with the explosiveness of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, some fans are convinced The Simpsons are going to win the game.

The episode of The Simpsons, titled "Sunday, Cruddy Sunday" originally aired on FOX for their Super Bowl celebration on January 31, 1999. So it's crazy to think that the animated classic predicted the 49ers would win the Super Bowl in Miami over 20 years ago.

While that's not EXACTLY true, The Simpsons' track record for predicting things like Donald Trump becoming President of the United States has earned them a the benefit of the doubt, whether it's accurate or not.

And that's exactly why these fans are freaking out! Scroll on to see some of the best responses from fans on social media, and be sure to check out that episode of The Simpsons currently streaming on Disney+.