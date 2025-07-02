Why Squid Game Should’ve Ended With Season 1

Squid Game Season 3 is breaking viewership records during its first week of release. With many planned spinoffs on the way, this widely loved Netflix show is as big as it’s ever been. The idea of multiple shows based on this creative universe sounds like a good idea at first, but Seasons 2 and 3 have left a lot of doubt on how well Netflix will execute them. Although the last two seasons of Squid Game were some of the best-performing seasons on Netflix’s site, they failed to capture what made season 1 so great. From repeating plot points to lackluster character development, Seasons 2 and 3 lacked the strong voice of the first season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most of the stellar production elements were there, such as the playful score and incredible set designs, but seasons 2 and 3 failed at arguably the most important aspect of a television show: the script.

Netflix Had No Clue Where to Go After Squid Game 1

Netflix

Squid Game Season 1 was the surprise hit that Netflix didn’t see coming. After becoming their most-watched show, it was unclear if the series would continue, even though the ending teased another season. From how seasons 2 and 3 unfolded, it was clear that the writers were also unsure if more seasons would follow. Season 2 felt like the writers had no idea where to take the story, instead repeating similar plot beats of the first season. Although some aspects teased in Season 1 pay off in Seasons 2 and 3, it is mostly recycled material.

One of the strongest aspects of Squid Game Season 1 was the characters. The show made it easy to fall in love with the contestants, creating a more emotional experience. While some of the characters in seasons 2 and 3 have compelling backstories, they lack the charm and emotion needed for a compelling season. The one standout character, Thanos, is killed way too soon, making Season 3 a significantly less interesting season compared to what came before it.

The addition of the Front Man into the games in season 2 made for one of the series’ most interesting twists, but sadly, the show wastes all of its potential. Instead of incorporating ideas of wealth and greed into his character’s progression, the show discards the plotline at the end of Season 2 and acts as if it never happened. Even though the Squid Game had a great early twist, it had no clue what it wanted to do with it beyond the initial shock factor.

Season 3 Ends the Show With a Massive Dud

Netflix

Easily one of the worst aspects of Seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game is the fact that they were split into separate seasons. There is clearly one overarching story between the seasons, with Season 2’s ending wrapping up nothing in the story. By the time Season 3 came around, a lot of the hype had died down because of Season 2’s inconclusive and disappointing end. It would be more understandable to split up the seasons if it made sense for the story, but it was clear that Netflix split up the season solely to increase viewership.

Season 3 had a worse selection of characters than Season 2. With most of the likable characters dead and Gi-Hun going full-bore, it made it extremely difficult to care about who lived and who died. Even the mother-son dynamic, which was one of the more emotional aspects of Season 2, felt contrived and uninspired this time around. Season 3 was easily the laziest season of the show so far, and the character work is one of the main reasons why.

The release of Season 3 was strange, even outside the frustrating “second part of one season” gimmick. From the promotional material, it felt like Netflix didn’t care that one of their most popular shows was releasing its final season. This was also seen in the show itself, as the finale felt extremely rushed and lacked satisfaction. Instead of fulfilling character arcs, the show prioritized the shock factor. The darker ending brought a different side to the show, but overall, it was overshadowed by how poorly it handled everything else. It almost felt that the showrunners were trying to rush into the American spin-off series instead of fulfilling what they had already introduced.

Although Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3 offered entertainment value with new games and further explored the human condition story, they didn’t introduce anything that Season 1 hadn’t already established. From a lack of compelling characters to a horrific release strategy, so much of the last two seasons fell flat. For a show that took the world by storm due to its creativity and the stamp it put on modern culture, it’s sad to see Squid Game go out on such a dire note.

Squid Game Season 3 is streaming all episodes on Netflix.