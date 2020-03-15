7th Heaven Actor Lorenzo Brino Dies at 21

Lorenzo Brino, an actor who portrayed Sam Camden on the long-running series 7th Heaven, has reportedly passed away at the age of 21. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County coroner's office, Brino's death occurred on Monday, March 9th as the result of a car accident. The accident reportedly occurred a little after 3 a.m., as Brino was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry in Yucaipa, CA. The actor reportedly lost control and collided with a utility pole around Yucaipa Boulevard and 16th Street, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. The San Bernardino County sheriff's department is reportedly still investigating the crash.

On 7th Heaven, Brino and his brother, Nikolas, portrayed twins Sam and David Camden, the youngest kids of Annie and Eric Camden (Catherine Hicks and Stephen Collins). The pair began to appear on 7th Heaven in its third season, were promoted to featured players in Season 5, and were credited as series regulars from the sixth season through the eleventh. Brino appeared in a total of 138 episodes across the series' run.

Brino's sister, Mimi, took to social media to confirm Lorenzo's death in a heartwrenching Instagram post over the weekend.

"To my amazing and crazy brother," the post reads. "You might be gone but it’s true when people say “gone but never forgotten”. Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever."

Our thoughts are with Brino's family, friends, and fans at this time.