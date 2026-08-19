John Irvin, Director of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Series, Dies at 86

John Irvin, who was known for the award-winning spy series Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, has died at the age of 86. The news of the acclaimed British director’s death was shared by Irvin’s producers (via Deadline), who revealed that Irvin died peacefully at the home of his sister-in-law on August 11th, and he was surrounded by his family. Our thoughts are with Irvin’s family and friends.

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Irvin’s first directorial projects were short films in 1963, which started with Inheritance and then Gala Day, and those were followed by several TV movies over the next several years. Irvin would continue to build momentum in the realm of TV, with projects like The Nearly Man, Hard Times, ITV playhouse, and The Sunday Drama.

Then in 1979, Irvin directed the acclaimed series Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, which adapted the 1974 novel by author and former secret intelligence officer John le Carré. The book is based around a character named George Smiley, who was played in the film by Star Wars star Alec Guinness, and it would end up delivering 7 acclaimed episodes.

Irvin’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Is Revered To This Day

Irvin successfully adapted the source material with Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and not only was the series celebrated, but so was Guinness’ performance in the lead role. In a previous interview, Le Carré even called it his favorite filmed adaptation of his work, which is no small compliment.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy won several awards and was nominated for even more, with big wins at the British Academy Television Awards, the British Academy Television Craft Awards, and the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, and it was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series at the Emmy Awards.

Irvin shifted quite a bit to film after Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and he delivered another celebrated adaptation with The Dogs of War, which was based on the book by Fredrick Forsyth. That film starred Christopher Walken and Tom Berenger, and Irvin followed that up with a major box-office hit in Ghost Story, which starred Fred Astaire, Melvyn Douglas, and Douglas Fairbanks Jr.

Irvin would then work with Patrick Swayze and Liam Neeson in the thriller Next of Kin, and he stayed busy with projects like Eminent Domain, Robin Hood, Widows’ Peak, A Month by the Lake, and City of Industry. He continued to release films throughout the 2000’s, including Dot.Kill, The Moon and the Stars, and The Garden of Eden, with his last project being 2016’s Mandela’s Gun.

Irvin is survived by his three children (Emilie, Luke, and Amy) and two grandchildren (Finn and Isla), and was surrounded by his family over the past few months. Our thoughts are with Irvin’s friends and family at this time.