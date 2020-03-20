Riverdale's Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Donate $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief

As we continue social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, many people's jobs and everyday lives are becoming affected by various closures and shutdowns. Many celebrities have stepped up to donate, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who gave $1 million for coronavirus relief. Other celebs are helping out in various ways, including those who are reading books on Instagram in order to help kids who cannot go to school. The latest famous couple to give in these trying times is Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa. Consuelos is currently known for playing Hiram Lodge on Riverdale and Ripa now has her own talk show Live! with Kelly.

According to ABC, Consuelos and Ripa have donated $1 million to aid in COVID-19 relief. "Their donation to the New York Governor's office will be used to purchase urgently needed ventilators and to help the WIN organization, which runs 11 women's shelters in New York City," ABC writes. "New York state's coronavirus caseload is growing so fast that official counts quickly become obsolete. The number of cases is growing partly because of a dramatic increase in testing. New York has cumulatively tested 22,000 people, including more than 7,500 in the past day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Click here to make a donation."

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

One of the many television shows that have halted production is Riverdale. Earlier this month, it was reported that a member of the series' cast or crew had come into contact with somebody who tested positive for COVID-19. The person who tested positive for the virus reportedly isn't part of the production, but the shut down is being taken "out of an abundance of caution." The team member in question, who has not been named, is reportedly receiving a medical evaluation.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver (where they shoot) to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," a representative for Warner Bros., which produces the series, told TMZ.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.