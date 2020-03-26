Lost Star Josh Holloway Appears to Post Jab at Evangeline Lilly Over Quarantine Comments

Lase week, Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly revealed on social media that she had decided not to self-isolate, despite revealing that she's "immune-compromised at the moment" and living with her ill father. This did not go over well with fans, who found the choice to be irresponsible. Coincidentally, it was revealed hours after Lilly's controversial Instagram post started making headlines that her former LOST co-star, Daniel Dae Kim, had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier today, another LOST actor decided to post about the current quarantine and while he didn't mention Lilly or her character, we can't help but assume he's taking a jab at his former onscreen love interest.

The image in the post shows Holloway as Swayer alongside Jack (Matthew Fox) with an altered LOST script that reads, “Ext. Survivors Beach - DAY. Peaceful ocean breeze. Cut to: Jack and Sawyer playing cards on the beach. SAWYER: Just me, you and the mangoes, Doc. JACK: Yup. That’s what a QUARANTINE is all about, Sawyer.” Considering the emphasis on “quarantine” and the choice to feature both of Lilly’s former LOST beaus, we can’t help but assume this was a deliberate nod to her recent choices. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram 🥭🤙🏽 A post shared by Josh Holloway (@officialjoshholloway) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:26am PDT

In Lilly's original post, the actor shared a photo of her morning tea with a caption that has been met with controversy. "Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp," she wrote. "They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual" In the comments, she added, “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.