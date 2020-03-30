Fairly OddParents Is 19 Years Old and Fans Are Having a Hard Time With It

On this date in 2001, The Fairly OddParents debuted on Nickelodeon. That's 19 years ago and fans of the series are having a hard time wrapping their heads around it. The show follows the adventures of 10-year-old boy Timmy Turner and his fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda Cosma, which often put him at odds with his malevolent 16-year-old babysitter Vicky. Created by Butch Hartman, The Fairly OddParents began as shorts on the Nickelodeon animation showcase show Oh Yeah! Cartoons from 1996 through 2001. The popularity of the shorts led to the standalone spinoff half-hour series that debuted on March 30, 2001.

The series first ran from 2001 through 2006, ending after five seasons. The show got a second lease on life in 2008 when it brought back by popular demand. The series continued until 2018, ending after Hartman parted ways with Nickelodeon. If you're not familiar, here's the show's synopsis:

"With an evil babysitter, a hyperactive dog, and off-the-wall parents, Timmy Turner is just your average boy navigating his way through childhood in his little town of Dimsdale. But while other kids are dealing with their parents, Timmy is busy managing The Fairly Oddparents. Wait… What?!

When Timmy has a problem, all he has to do is turn to Cosmo and Wanda for some magical, mystical and totally outrageous solutions. With Fairy Godparents as wacky as Cosmo and Wanda (and as cute as Baby Poof), Timmy gets more "help" than he bargained for, and some awesome adventures too!"

The series' voice cast included Tara Strong as Timmy Turner and Poof, Daran Norris as Cosmo, Susanne Blakeslee as Wanda, Grey DeLisle as Vicky, Carlos Alazraqui as Denzel Crocker, Matthew W. Taylor as Sparky, and Kari Wahlgren as Chloe Carmichael. Guest stars included Adam West, Jay Leno, Norm Macdonald, Mary Hart, Chris Kirkpatrick, Alec Baldwin, Ben Stein, Jackie Mason, Jason Bateman, Rick Fox, Gilbert Gottfried, Michael Clarke Duncan, Brendan Fraser, Patrick Warburton, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tom Arnold, and Scott Hamilton.

The show also got a series of three live-action television movies that took place in another reality from the main series. The first was A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! n 2011. The film focused on 23-year-old Timmy trying to avoid growing up and losing his fairy godparents. The sequel, A Fairly Odd Christmas, followed in 2012 and picked up where the first movie left off. The third film, A Fairly Odd Summer, debuted in 2014.

Keep reading to see how fans are reacting to The Fairly OddParents turning 19-years-old.