Tiger King Fans Are Hating the New Episode

Netflix gave Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness fans an Easter present with a new episode of the series. Except fans seem to feel it was a rotten egg. Fans were expecting another full episode of the documentary series. Instead, they got "The Tiger King and I," a reunion style aftershow episode hosted by Community star Joel McHale. Despite featuring new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, those who got into Tiger King are feeling cheated by what Netflix delivered versus how it was presented when it was announced.

When the episode was announced, Joel McHale explained it in a video. "Hi, I'm Joel McHale," he said. "There's a documentary series on Netflix called Tiger King. I highly recommend watching all seven episodes. On April 12th, Netflix will release an eighth installment called: The Tiger King and I. It's an aftershow hosted by me. I talk to a lot of people involved in the project: Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Saff, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke, and Rick Kirkham, to see what's happened in their lives since the release of the series. It's eye-opening and hopefully funny. So watch The Tiger King and I, April 12th on Netflix."

Those disappointed fans are voicing their anger and annoyance on Twitter. We've gathered up some of those tweets here to give you a sampling of what TIger King fans have to say about the new episode.

The synopsis for Tiger King reads, "Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner. "

