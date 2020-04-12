New Tiger King Episode Is Now Available on Netflix

✖

Surprise! Netflix has surprised those quarantined inside with a brand new spinoff of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The episode features Community alum and all-around funnyman Joel McHale as hosts an after-show of sorts, with special interviews and appearances by the various people who appear in the original series. The Tiger King and I is something the streamer immediately pushed into development after the docuseries became one of the most-watched series on the platform. Now, the special is available to stream the second you stop reading this sentence.

"Hi, I'm Joel McHale," McHale says in the special's initial announcement video. "There's a documentary series on Netflix called Tiger King. I highly recommend watching all seven episodes. On April 12th, Netflix will release an eighth installment called: The Tiger King and I. It's an after show hosted by me. I talk to a lot of people involved in the project: Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Saff, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke, and Rick Kirkham, to see what's happened in their lives since the release of the series. It's eye-opening, and hopefully funny. So watch The Tiger King and I, April 12th on Netflix.

Though Netflix typically remains quiet about viewership numbers in regards to its original programming, a recent Nielsen study says 34.3 million viewers tuned into the series in its first 10 days on the streaming platform. Should those numbers prove out accurate, it'd edge out Stranger Things by nearly three millions viewers.

In case you haven't seen the hundreds of thousands of memes about the show yet, you can check out Netflix's official synopsis of the docuseries below:

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

The Tiger King and I (and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness) are now streaming on Netflix.

