The Office Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64

✖

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, who memorably played the role of Vikram in the US version of The Office, has passed away at the age of 64. Chowdhry passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, and he had traveled to India for dental treatment. He was supposed to fly back to the states on April 8th, but because of traveling being locked down due to the coronavirus stayed in India (via TimesofIndia). On April 14th a physician was called after he suffered a ruptured ulcer in his intestine. He was operated on but he passed away at 4 am on Wednesday. A funeral was held for him on Thursday with only close family members, and he is survived by his wife and son. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Developing...

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.