The Boys Fans Blast Emmys After Antony Starr Fails to Get a Nomination for Homelander, “Absurd”

The nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards have officially been announced, and though beloved shows like Pluribus, Widow’s Bay, and even Marvel’s Wonder Man made the cut, not everything is getting its time in the spotlight. 2026 has been a major year for the conclusion of beloved shows, with both Stranger Things and The Boys wrapping up with their final episodes amid the eligibility window for this year’s Emmys. Fans were quick to notice that even though these two shows managed to get nominated in a few categories, they weren’t represented in the ones that fans really wanted to see.

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Stranger Things, for instance, failed to secure a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, a first for the show across its five seasons. The Boys fans, though, were even more livid as the acting nominations for this year’s awards confirmed that none of the stars of the hit Prime Video series were nominated. As a result, that means that Antony Starr‘s performances as Homelander across all five seasons of The Boys and his guest spot in Gen V have never once been recognized by the Television Academy. Fans are naturally crying foul.

Homelander Actor Antony Starr Ends The Boys With Zero Emmy Nominations

Despite some controversies around The Boys across its five seasons, and the ones that bubbled up around the final episode earlier this year, there’s been one thing that was consistent: most fans agreed that Antony Starr’s performance as the all-powerful Homelander was among the best. Despite the adoration from viewers, the Emmys never appeared to agree, with Starr never getting nominated in the early years of the show and today’s announcement confirming he won’t get one for the final season either.

One user wrote: “Anthony Starr not having at least one Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Homelander when he’s consistently delivered outstanding performances on The Boys for five seasons is so absurd.”

Here we are six years later… Antony Starr never receiving an Emmy nom for his performance as Homelander is CRIMINAL #TheEmmys #TheBoys https://t.co/Yyzu4wKiwc — MIGP11 (@MIGP11_) July 8, 2026

“Antony Starr is the reason people watch this show. Criminal snub,” one fan said. “He is going to melt down everyone with his laser eye 😝”

The fact that Antony Starr has never received an Emmy nomination for playing Homelander in The Boys is one of the biggest awards snubs of the last decade.



He didn’t just play a villain he made Homelander terrifying, charismatic, pathetic, and unpredictable all at once. It was… pic.twitter.com/equgpbaZVt — Movies Spa (@MoviesSpa) July 8, 2026

Some, however, were quick to denote why they weren’t made that Starr never won for playing Homelander, with one user writing: “If Bob Odenkirk didn’t win one for Saul, he doesn’t deserve it for Homelander.”

2026 Emmy Acting Awards Paint a Specific Picture

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It’s worth noting, of course, that Starr had some steep competition as the actual nominations for Best Actor in a Drama Series revealed. The five men nominated this year include Sterling K. Brown for Hulu’s Paradise, Gary Oldman for Apple TV’s Slow Horses, Mark Ruffalo for HBO Max’s Task, Rufus Sewell for Netflix’s The Diplomat, and Noah Wyle for HBO Max’s The Pitt.

To the credit of the Emmys, most of these are incredibly popular TV Shows that show a wide range of different shows. That said, these nominations do include former nominees, but also winners. Brown, Oldman, and Sewell have all been nominated before, with Ruffalo previously winning in 2020 and Wyle winning in 2025. As such, the bar for entry for someone like Starr that has never been nominated is a tough one to climb.

The actual nominations also seem to reveal just how far the Academy is willing to go with regard to actors in genre TV shows, with Brown in Paradise being the only one who is involved in a show that stretches into science fiction beyond just drama. To that end, a heightened series like The Boys doesn’t exactly play to the Academy’s nominating body. On the other hand, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II did get nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy for Marvel’s Wonder Man. Again, though, Mateen is a former Emmy winner (something they love), but the series itself also lampooned the entertainment industry (another thing they love)

All that said, Starr may not have gotten nominated for the final season of The Boys, but the series itself did, earning five nominations, including: