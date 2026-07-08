Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Emmy Nomination for Marvel’s Wonder Man Gives Him an Unbeatable Superhero Record

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting recognition from the Primetime Emmy Awards this year, as the show Wonder Man received an Emmy Nomination in the major category of “Best Actor in a Comedy Series”. Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will have heavy competition from the likes of Steve Carell (HBO’s Rooster), Matthew Rhys (star of Apple’s breakout hit, Widow’s Bay), Jason Segel (a returning favorite with Apple’s hit series Shrinking) and, of course, Martin Short (Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building).

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However, whether or not he walks away with the Emmy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has already scored a major “win” for his own career, the MCU brand, and the superhero TV genre as a whole.

Wonder Man Earns the MCU’s First Major Emmy Nomination in Years

Marvel

The MCU tends to receive regular recognition for the technical achievements of its films and TV shows, but the franchise rarely breaks into the major categories at the biggest award shows (Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes). The last time it happened was in 2025, when Kathryn Hahn recevied a Golden Glob nomination for Agatha All Along; it was that show’s predecessor, WandaVision, that scored the biggest win for MCU TV all the way back in 2021, with two Golden Globe noms for lead actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and a whopping 8 nominations for the cast, crew, and show at the Primetime Emmys.

Now, 16 shows after WandaVision, the MCU is finally headed back to the Primetime Emmys, thanks to Wonder Man and the talent of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It’s not at all a great track record for a major franchise universe to have, but there’s no need to rehash the past missteps of the MCU and Disney+ streaming venture. Wonder Man was one of the first projects to come out of a supposedly retooled and refocused Marvel Studios production line, so the Emmy win is important validation that the ship is, in fact, being righted.

More to come…