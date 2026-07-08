Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Emmy Nomination for Marvel’s Wonder Man Gives Him an Unbeatable Superhero Record

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting recognition from the Primetime Emmy Awards this year, as the show Wonder Man received an Emmy Nomination in the major category of “Best Actor in a Comedy Series”. Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will have heavy competition from the likes of Steve Carell (HBO’s Rooster), Matthew Rhys (star of Apple’s breakout hit, Widow’s Bay), Jason Segel (a returning favorite with Apple’s hit series Shrinking) and, of course, Martin Short (Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building).
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However, whether or not he walks away with the Emmy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has already scored a major “win” for his own career, the MCU brand, and the superhero TV genre as a whole.
Wonder Man Earns the MCU’s First Major Emmy Nomination in Years
The MCU tends to receive regular recognition for the technical achievements of its films and TV shows, but the franchise rarely breaks into the major categories at the biggest award shows (Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes). The last time it happened was in 2025, when Kathryn Hahn recevied a Golden Glob nomination for Agatha All Along; it was that show’s predecessor, WandaVision, that scored the biggest win for MCU TV all the way back in 2021, with two Golden Globe noms for lead actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and a whopping 8 nominations for the cast, crew, and show at the Primetime Emmys.
Now, 16 shows after WandaVision, the MCU is finally headed back to the Primetime Emmys, thanks to Wonder Man and the talent of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It’s not at all a great track record for a major franchise universe to have, but there’s no need to rehash the past missteps of the MCU and Disney+ streaming venture. Wonder Man was one of the first projects to come out of a supposedly retooled and refocused Marvel Studios production line, so the Emmy win is important validation that the ship is, in fact, being righted.
More to come…
Forum Conversation: Would You Want to See a Spider-Man & Deadpool Movie?Go to Forum
It’d be fun to have them team-up in some way, but not for a full movie. I’ve never been super high on the Deadpool movies (they’re fine), less so after three of ’em, so would prefer to have Reynolds’ schtick used in smaller doses
THIS would be way more intersting to me than Holland’s appearing with Reynolds. Garfield got to be the comedic relief of the spideys in the last movie, so they;d work together well imo
I think this would be fun. I think it would be even funnier if it wasn’t Holland’s Spidey. Pair Deadpool up with Andrew Garfield and have him break the fourth wall by criticizing the Amazing Spider-Man movies. Or have it be Deadpool and Tobey and Deadpool is sad because he’s working with an older Spider-Man when he wanted to be Holland’s sidekick.
Andrew never got a third movie, so it would be nice to see him get the spotlight again. No Way Home was great, but he deserves a starring role again. He was always a great Spidey. His movies were… not lol.