24 Years Ago, A Bizarre Puppet Sitcom Premiered Thanks to a Buffy Favorite and a Future Oscar Winner

It has been 24 years since a bizarre puppet sitcom premiered and became an instant cult classic, although few people today might even know it existed. That is intriguing since it starred one of the most beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer favorites, was co-created by a future Oscar winner, and even featured two of the biggest comedy stars of the 90s and 2000s. However, the biggest selling point here was the puppets, all of which had distinctive personalities and stole the scenes from almost all their human co-stars. It was also easy to see this as the precursor for the future animated series Robot Chicken, especially thanks to its movie spoofs.

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Greg the Bunny debuted on Fox on March 27, 2002, and while it only officially ran for one season, it also featured two seasons of shorts and remains one of the most creative puppet shows since The Muppet Show, and easily one of the most risque.

Seth Green and Sean Baker Helped Create Greg the Bunny

Image Courtesy of Fox

Greg the Bunny debuted 24 years ago as a television sitcom that mixed comic actors with puppets in a series co-created by Sean Baker, Spencer Chinoy, and Dan Milano. The three men started this out as a public access television series that aired bi-weekly in New York City, and eventually, the IFC discovered the show and offered them a chance to air regular segments there before Fox finally ordered a first season for network television. Sadly, the show was a ratings failure, with low viewership numbers leading to its cancellation.

However, what exists is a brilliantly comic show that takes place in a world where the puppets and humans all exist, although the puppets are depicted as a racial minority (known as fabricated Americans). The humans have three huge names, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Seth Green, American Pie’s Eugene Levy, and comedian Sarah Silverman. They all work at a television network where they produce a show with the puppets as the stars. However, the story takes place behind the scenes of the show, similar to something like 30 Rock.

However, the stars of the show are the puppets. Greg the Bunny is the main character, voiced by Dan Milano. He is often the brnt of jokes and is comic relief since he is a star on the fictional show, but he isn’t a good actor. The secondary main character is Warren, an ape who wears a helmet and is a veteran stage actor with substance abuse problems. Easily, the best character is Tardy Turtle, a character who sounds a lot like Ralph Wiggum from The Simpsons and who has some of the best one-liners on the show, mostly for their inappropriate, yet often accidental, innuendos.

While the first season had 13 episodes, Fox canceled the show before it finished its run and then burned off the last two episodes. That said, the show built a cult following and even more fans when it was released on DVD in 2004. This led to it returning to IFC in 2005, where it began to spoof popular and classical movies with the puppets in the roles. This was also released on DVD and helped build its cult status even further.

Greg the Bunny Helped Start a Legacy for a Future Oscar Winner

Image Courtesy of Fox

While Seth Green, Eugene Levy, and Sarah Silverman were the most recognizable stars (as well as guests like Sasha Alexander, one year before she debuted on NCIS), some of the biggest names were behind the camera. First up, Seth Green ended up moving on quickly after Greg the Bunny, when he helped co-create Robot Chicken in 2005 with Matthew Senreich. The two brought over Greg the Bunny co-creator Dan Milano to continue his voice career there.

However, what might take many fans by surprise is that one of the other Greg the Bunny co-creators went on to become an Oscar winner in a very different genre. Sean Baker, who was there to help create the series when it was on public access television, has now directed seven movies over his career. What seems shocking is the titles of these films and their award recognition. The first big Oscar movie arrived in 2017 with Oscar-nominated The Florida Project, a film that earned Willem Dafoe a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

However, his biggest success came with his 2024 movie Anora. This was a film about an exotic danger who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, only to find her new husband’s family demanding she give up the marriage. It ended up as one of only four movies to win the Palme d’Or and the Oscar for Best Picture. It also won Mikey Madison an Oscar for Best Actress, while Baker also won Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. However, his success all started 24 years ago with Greg the Bunny.

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