45 Years After Its Last Episode, Disney’s Full Trailer for a Major Series Revival Is Actually Perfect

Disney is home to some of the most iconic and beloved characters to ever grace the screen, and there are a number of franchises and shows that fans would love to see make a return in some form. Disney is making one of those dreams come true with its new series revival, which brings back a marquee series 45 years after its last episode, and it’s actually quite perfect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a 45-year wait, The Muppet Show is finally making a comeback, and Disney has now revealed a first look at the return in a delightful new trailer. The trailer features all your favorites, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Rowlf, Gonzo, Fozzy, Animal, and more, and they are joined by stars Sabrina Carpenter, Maya Rudolph, and Seth Rogen as well. You can check out the full trailer in the video below.

Play video

The Muppet Show Goes Back To The Classic Formula (And It’s The Perfect Approach)

The new series brings in modern stars and sensibilities, but it’s very much capturing the classic tone and fun of the original series. The original series featured any number of sketches featuring your favorite Muppets and also featured a special guest performer, which included names like Steve Martin, Julie Andrews, and more. This time around, Carpenter, Rudolph, and Rogen will all be in the mix throughout the special.

The original series came to a close in 1981, and while the Muppets have been featured in a number of different projects over the years under the Disney banner, there has yet to be a concept that’s truly captured that Muppet Show magic. With the return of the series proper in the form of a special, this seems like the best opportunity to change that.

If this ends up resonating with viewers and fans, perhaps we could even see a full return of The Muppet Show, or perhaps more specials at least. The truth is, most fans just want to see their favorites on screen and doing what they do best, which is entertaining, and The Muppet Show looks primed to make that into a reality once more.

The Muppet Show will stream on Disney+ on February 4, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!