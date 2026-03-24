24 Years Ago Today, One of Power Rangers Best Pink Rangers Almost Went Over The Edge

It would be difficult to find a group of heroes that embodies that term more than the Power Rangers. Regardless of season or universe, the Power Rangers more often than not represent kindness, loyalty, compassion, and true heroism across the board. That said, they are still human beings at the end of the day, and even the most even-keeled people can be pushed over the edge, which is what happened to one of the franchise’s all-time best Pink Rangers 24 years ago.

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On March 24th, 2001, fans tuned in to watch the eighth episode of Power Rangers Time Force, which was titled Jen’s Revenge. As the name suggests, the episode is a difficult one for Time Force’s Pink Ranger, Jen Scotts, and is actually one of the darkest episodes in the franchise, nonetheless, the season. That’s because it deals with Jen processing her grief over the loss of her fiancé, Alex, and at one point, she almost shoots a monster in the face at point-blank range before her fellow Rangers are able to talk her down. You can watch the full episode in the video below.

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Power Rangers Time Force Dove Into Heavy Topics, But With The Silliest Monster

Jen’s Revenge takes one of the franchise’s most popular Rangers and brings several heavier themes into the spotlight. Jen is still processing her fiancé’s death, and when they run into a bounty hunter that Jen and Alex dealt with in the future, her memories of Alex and all of the feelings those memories bring to the forefront understandably push Jen a bit close to the edge. It is rather humorous though that the monster at the heart of this darker story is named, wait for it, Fatcatfish. I’m not saying it completely undermines what’s happening, but it isn’t exactly more immersive either.

To be clear, Jen Scotts is already one of the most driven and focused Rangers in the franchise, so adding even more fuel to that fire has some major ripple effects. Jen actually ambushes Ransik and Frax, but while she is able to take out the Cyclobots, she is injured during her fight with Ransik, and it’s only because of Ransik’s own health issues that she isn’t hurt further.

Jen’s injuries take a toll, as she is unconscious when the Rangers find her and take her to headquarters. She’s still hurt when we see her next, but the injuries she’s sustained don’t stop her from once again leaving the base and hunting down Fatcatfish. This time though she points her Vortex Blaster directly at Fatcatfish’s face and is about to fire at point-blank range. That’s dark for even the most serious Power Rangers seasons, and it’s only her teammates’ intervention that keeps Fatcatfish from being completely vaporized.

They still are able to take him down in the end, but he’s not dead, as after his defeat, they lock him away in a cryo containment unit. The episode as a whole showcased how any hero can be pushed too far, while also showcasing how much strength it takes to be the bigger person and keep your cool, and it’s most certainly an episode worth watching.

Power Rangers Time Force is streaming on Tubi.

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