4 Years Ago This Week, One of Power Rangers’ Best Pink Rangers Made Their Debut

Every Power Rangers color has a bevy of fan favorites amongst their ranks, and Pink Rangers are no different. There have been some amazing Pink Rangers over the years, with legends like Kimberly Hart (Mighty Morphin), Katherine Hillard (Zeo), and Jen Scotts (Time Force) all jumping to mind. 4 years ago this week, the Pink Ranger franchise roster received one of its best new additions, creating one of the best Pink Rangers ever by the time the series ended.

On February 20th, 2021, the very first episode of Power Rangers Dino Fury made its premiere on Nickelodeon, introducing a new threat to Earth and subsequently a new Power Rangers team to deal with that threat. That new Ranger team included Amelia Jones, who was brought to life by Hunter Deno, and even in the first few episodes, it was clear that Amelia was going to become a fan favorite. As the series continued, the characters only became that much more compelling, and by the end of Dino Fury, she, without a doubt, entered the conversation of top-tier Pink Rangers.

Amelia Belongs In The Discussion of Best Pink Power Rangers Ever

While Amelia is the newest addition to the Pink Ranger legacy in the realm of TV, the recency of her addition shouldn’t be held against her. There are a few different factors in why she should be in that best of discussion, though one thing I will say is that the entire cast and their characters are worthy of praise. That group includes Zayto (Russell Curry), Izzy Garcia (Tessa Rao), Ollie Akana (Kai Moya), Javi Garcia (Chance Perez), Aiyon (Jordon Fite), and, later, Fern (Jacqueline Joe).

Amelia is one of the first characters in the modern day that we meet, and she instantly makes a connection with the audience thanks to her positive energy and love of the paranormal. She also ends up becoming a vital member of the Rangers over the next few episodes, and quickly gets some shining moments in battle for the highlight reel.

Now, plenty of Rangers have had big battle moments over the years, but Amelia also ends up being a core part of Dino Fury’s grander story, with a genuine twist thrown in that changes everything you thought you knew about not only her backstory but also the show’s main villains. Amelia ends up discovering that she is actually a Rafkonian just like Zayto and Aiyon, which takes the already endearing family dynamic with Pop-Pop to a whole other place entirely.

Some of the best moments of the show are tied to Amelia’s story arc, and you can’t help but root for her as she tries to finally bring together her lost family while also balancing being a Ranger and, in many ways, being the glue that holds the team together. It’s no wonder that by the time Cosmic Fury rolls around, she steps into the leadership role and becomes the new Red Ranger, but her journey begins as Dino Fury’s Pink Ranger, and in my opinion, she’s one of the best the franchise has to offer.

Power Rangers Dino Fury is streaming on Netflix.

