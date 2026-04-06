3 Years Ago Today, Netflix Debuted a Near-Perfect Series That Took Everyone By Surprise (& It’s Back Soon)

No one expected this series to be as explosive as it was. It took over Netflix nearly as soon as it debuted, and critics and audiences alike went crazy for it; it still sits at a 98% rating with critics. And while audiences rated it slightly lower, at 87%, it’s still an impressive score, reminding us of what’s possible when series creators take risks with the stories they choose to tell. And now that Season 2 is just around the corner, it’s time to brace for more of the dark comedy that perfectly encapsulates the lingering, insidious discontent unique to the 2020s.

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The first season of Beef debuted to critical acclaim, centering on two strangers as a road-rage incident between them slowly consumes their every thought and action, becoming a bitter feud neither can hope to escape. The entire thing spirals out of control, threatening their lives and everything they hold dear. Honestly, it’s like watching a car crash both in slow-mo and in real time, and you won’t be able to stop yourself from screaming at Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong) to stop the nonsense. And the second season seems like it will be just as unhinged, focusing on a young couple who witness a shocking fight between their boss and his wife.

Beef Shows Us How Successful Brave Television Can Be

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There’s a reason people loved the show so much. It was delightfully unhinged, both relatable and repulsive in its escalation, and at no point did the series play it safe. While not everyone’s cup of tea, it’s exactly what television should be—art that entertains us while pulling no punches and making no excuses for how outlandish it is as it tackles issues few are willing to touch. “Netflix’s quirky, subversive series is life-affirming in the sort of way that makes more sense today than it might have done a decade ago,” says critic Manik Sharma. Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter adds, “No show captured 2023’s undercurrent of unfocused discontent with the intensity, empathy, and underlying humor of Lee Sung Jin’s eight-episode Beef.”

And while it’s easy to write Beef off as a wacky comedy, it’s got more depth than that—and a hell of a lot more darkness lurking beneath the surface, tackling what happens when seemingly normal people take things entirely too far. It’s comedy gold, sure, but it’s also focusing on characters that are genuinely the worst people in a way that doesn’t immediately vilify them. Danny and Amy are both selfish, destructive, and willing to be dishonest, but their anger and their pain feel viscerally real. The second season is sure to be just as incredible as the first, but also potentially divisive, not only for the storyline it focuses on, but also because the cast is changing. The leads for Season 2 are Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of Beef? Do you have a favorite moment from the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.