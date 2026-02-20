29 Years Ago Today, This Classic Friends Episode Started 1 Running Gag & a Huge Fan Debate That’s Still Ongoing

Ross and Rachel were at the very core of Friends‘ story, but one episode changed them, and much of the show, forever. The pair are, of course, one of television’s ultimate “will they, won’t they?” couples, whose blossoming romance defined the first couple of seasons of the series. Although they’d end up together, with Rachel getting off the plane, they actually spent more time apart, and the breakup can be traced back to one moment.

With the couple having decided to take a break in, well, “The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break,” the subsequent episode, “The One With the Morning After,” is even more crucial in terms of how it affects the relationship. Season 3, Episode 16 confirms that Ross slept with Chloe, having kissed her at the end of the previous installment, and sees him trying to cover up that decision because he wants to be with Rachel, to no avail.

The End Of Ross & Rachel – And The Beginning Of A Running Gag And 20+ Year Debate

“The One With the Morning After” is an episode that’s both funny and devastating. Much of the comedy comes from the other friends, who are secretly confined to the bedroom while Ross and Rachel argue in the kitchen of Monica’s apartment. But the breakup itself is up there with Friends at its most sad and serious in terms of relationship drama. After spending so long wanting them to be together, it’s crushing to see it all fall apart, and there’s a quietly tragic acceptance at the end of the episode that it’s over.

As well as splitting them up, this episode also gave us what would become one of Friends’ most iconic lines, albeit it in different context: “We were on a break.” On this occasion, it’s actually Rachel who says it, in counter to Ross saying he thought they were broken up. It’d become one of the show’s many running gags, used repeatedly through the years, often by Ross when trying to defend his actions. It’s used by other characters to mock them, said by guest stars (with Hugh Laurie taking Ross’ side), and even features in the series finale, such is its importance to the Friends canon.

It is also the subject of much debate, and has been ever since it happened, regarding who was in the right. Everyone will have their own opinion on that: while it is indeed clear that Ross and Rachel were on a break, that’s not really what should be argued, but rather whether his actions were wrong or not (they were). There were multiple factors that led to them reaching that break, but as Rachel says in this episode, Ross can’t get out of it on a technicality. Thankfully, several years, a child, and plenty more drama (and “we were on a break” jokes) later, they figured it all out.

