Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Debuted 40 Years Ago Today

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends, and fans are celebrating its 40th anniversary. Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends aired alongside and crossed over with the Spider-Man cartoon that debuted that same year, the second cartoon version of Marvel’s web-slinger. The series sees Peter Parker, the amazing Spider-Man, teaming up with the Bobby Drake, a.k.a. Iceman of the X-Men, and a brand new mutant character named Angelica Jones, also called Firestar. Spider-Man and his elemental-powered allies took on villains from across the Marvel Universe while balancing their college coursework at Empire State University.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends sometimes featured other Marvel Comics heroes as guest stars, including Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and the X-Men. In its second and third seasons, it aired as part of a package with Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk animated series, becoming The Incredible Hulk and the Amazing Spider-Man and then The Amazing Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk. The series ended in 1983 after three seasons but aired in repeats as part of Marvel Action Universe later in the decade.

Based primarily on Spider-Man, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Lee developed the series, and Don Jurwich directed it. The voice cast included Dan Gilvezan as Spider-Man, Frank Welker as Iceman, and Kathy Garver as Firestar. Johnny Douglas provided the show’s music.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends is now streaming on Disney+.

