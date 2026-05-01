A Beloved Animated Favorite Makes Their Comics Debut in Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1 For Comic Giveaway Day (And It’s Just the Start) [Exclusive]

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends has brought the Spider-Man side of the Marvel universe to delightful life over the course of its four seasons, and the upcoming fifth season will introduce even more Marvel favorites into the mix. That includes one big-time favorite character who was created by the Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends show team and first teased in the comics and is now getting an animated series makeover. Now ComicBook has an exclusive first look at their animated short debut, but we’ve also got an exclusive first look at their comics debut, and this is all just the start of more chaos to come.

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When Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends returns for season 5, it will include the chaotic hijinks of the adorable-looking Venom-inspired character named Symbie, and you can meet the adorable little terror in the Spidey Meets Symbie animated short below. Symbie even gets his own theme song as Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin chase him throughout the city and into his home base. That’s not all though, as Marvel will also be releasing a special one-shot comic titled It’s Symbie #1 on Free Comic Book Day (May 2nd), and as you can see on the cover below, he is already getting a showdown against everyone’s favorite land shark, Jeff. The comic is written by Danielle Kreger, a staff writer on the upcoming new season of Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

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Symbie Is Going To Shake Things Up In Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends

As you can see in the new short, Symbie is going to cause some havoc when he hits the scene in Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 5. While Spidey and his crew have dealt with their share of villains, they haven’t dealt with someone who has Symbie’s mix of energy and abilities. Symbie is able to manipulate his form in a variety of ways, allowing him to do almost anything. That’s impressive enough, but his boundless energy means it’s like giving a child the keys to a car and letting them drive around the mall.

Symbie will make his debut as part of season 5’s Rescue Webs storyline, and it will include a franchise mash-up of Spider-Man and Firetrucks. As for Symbie’s new song, it was created by Patrick Stump, who also created the Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends main theme for the series and individual themes for each hero.

In July, fans can pick up It’s Symbie #1, which will collect Symbie’s previous appearances in the Symbie Infinity Comic from Jacob Chabot and the Marvel Mutts Infinity Comic series by MacKenzie Cadenhead and Enid Balam. It will also include his first comics appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 5 returns later this summer, while It’s Symbie #1 is in stores on May 2nd.

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