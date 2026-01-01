7 Perfect Netflix Shows With No Bad Episodes

Over the years, Netflix has produced some of the most celebrated and memorable TV shows ever, many of which have no bad episodes whatsoever. As one of the world’s premiere streaming services, Netflix has always been ahead of the curve, but not all of its original TV shows have been successful. Often, series start strong but quickly fizzle out and lose public interest, but there are some shows that did not suffer this fate, and have actually delivered strong and beloved episodes time after time.

It’s regularly been the case that some of TV’s most beloved and acclaimed shows have been let down by one or more episodes. This fate has befallen the likes of Lost, Stranger Things, Black Mirror, The Witcher, Game of Thrones, and more. Many of Netflix’s original shows haven’t been so unlucky, however. These seven TV shows aren’t considered to have a single bad episode that lets down the series, even when some of them have run for several years, making them some of the best shows to catch up with on Netflix.

7) The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

While some considered The Queen’s Gambit from 2020 to be too predictable and the ending a little rushed, the series received huge acclaim and has no specific bad episodes. The seven-episode miniseries stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy on the rise while dealing with substance addiction. With beautiful visuals and a stand-out performance from Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit holds a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and all of its episodes are classed as Top-Rated on IMDb. Easy to binge and with a satisfying, contained story, The Queen’s Gambit is near-perfect.

6) BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

It’s rare that a six-season-long animated sitcom can be considered to have no bad episodes, but BoJack Horseman is unique. Starring Will Arnett as the voice of anthropomorphic horse BoJack, a washed up sitcom star from the 1990s who wants to use an autobiography to revive his career, BoJack Horseman has received acclaim for tackling themes such as depression, trauma, addiction, racism, sexism, sexuality, and more—subjects many similar series avoid. This blend of tragicomedy has allowed BoJack Horseman to be celebrated as one of the greatest animated shows ever, and all of its 76 episodes are killer.

5) Dark (2017-2020)

Mind-bending and time-twisting Dark is widely regarded as one of the most unique, inspired, and remarkable shows on Netflix. With a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and with none of its 26 episodes rated lower than eight out of ten on IMDb, Dark has no bad episodes, despite exploring a complex and intricate mystery thriller story. With stunning visuals, raw performances, excellent writing, and brilliantly existential, Dark is one of Netflix’s finest achievements. It has a clear sense of identity—doing time travel properly before it became really mainstream—and it has a satisfying conclusion.

4) Adolescence (2025)

One of Netflix’s newest additions quickly became one of most talked-about and revolutionary shows on the streaming service. Adolescence only has four episodes, but they are each so intricately crafted and filmed with innovative one-shot techniques to immerse us completely in this heart-wrenching story. Performances from the entire cast—specifically Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham—are rich and real, and Adolescence’s 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (debuted to 100%) proves how beloved it is. Artistic, relevant, emotionally-deep, and seriously intense, Adolescence is a prime example of the heartfelt stories Netflix can deliver.

3) The OA (2016-2019)

Developed by frequent collaborators Brit Marling (who stars as Prairie Johnson) and Zal Batmanglij, The OA is one of the most unique shows on Netflix. Unfortunately cancelled after only two seasons, while more had been planned, The OA ended just as it was becoming more mainstream. The OA follows Prairie Johnson, who returns home seven years after being abducted to be a subject in experiments studying near-death experiences, during which she and her fellow captives realize they can travel between dimensions. This is a beautiful series that became even more intense in season 2, and many want to see return.

2) Mindhunter (2017-2019)

Similarly to The OA, Mindhunter came to an end before its time, as it became one of Netflix’s most popular shows during its two-season run. Mindhunter follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), and psychology professor Wendy Carr (Carrie Coon) as they found the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit to lead interviews with serial killers to understand their psychology and apply this to future investigations. Mindhunter’s writing, David Fincher’s direction, moody atmosphere, and remarkable performances saw it receive huge acclaim, and a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with all its 19 episodes receiving praise.

1) The Good Place (2016-2020)

Throughout its four-season run, The Good Place, developed by comedy series legend Michael Schur, received acclaim for its originality, plot twists, production value, and balance of comedy and grounded tones. The series follows characters who unravel the mysteries of the afterlife they’ve found themselves in, and, while the bulk of the series is brilliant, with no bad episodes in sight, The Good Place has perhaps one of the greatest finales in TV history. With a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes—almost unheard of for a comedy series—The Good Place is remembered as one of Netflix’s strongest shows.

