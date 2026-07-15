Aemond, Not Aegon, Is the Father of Helaena’s New Baby – House of the Dragon Theory Explained

Just like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon always gives fans something new to talk about every week with each episode. This time is no different, especially considering that Season 3’s fourth episode, “Tumbleton,” revealed several major developments, such as Ormund Hightower establishing himself as the new big villain, Rhaenyra facing a new political threat, Daemon protecting his daughter Rhaena, and Helaena becoming pregnant again. The last one, in particular, came as a surprise to pretty much everyone, especially because, even though the character had a third child in the books, it seemed like, as the show progressed, he would never actually be born.

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The thing is that since the end of Season 2 and the beginning of this one, some character arcs have changed enough for fans to start speculating about a major twist surrounding this pregnancy. The reveal of Helaena’s third child does not come at a random point in the story — quite the opposite. While her brother Aegon is still the most obvious choice when it comes to the baby’s father, many viewers believe that the show has been leaving clues that Aemond might be involved. Let’s break it down.

Fan Theory Believes Helaena Is Expecting Aemond’s Child

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The first conclusion many people reached after watching the episode was pretty obvious: Helaena could finally give birth to Maelor Targaryen, a character many believed had been completely cut from the adaptation and who even became the subject of criticism from George R. R. Martin himself. But then, as some pieces started falling into place for many fans, another question began circulating: what if the baby isn’t Aegon’s? At first, it might sound like an exaggerated idea, but it didn’t come out of nowhere. In fact, it takes advantage of some of the choices the show itself has made while developing these characters.

While the books barely explore any kind of close relationship between Aemond and Helaena, House of the Dragon has gone in the opposite direction. Throughout the past few seasons, the show has created a few moments where the two share a connection that feels distinct from the rest of the family. There is no explicit romance, nor any confirmation that something is happening between them, but it’s also not hard to understand why so many people started interpreting their relationship in a different light. One example of this was the moment when Helaena reveals that her brother will die at the God’s Eye in the last season finale, and Aemond becomes noticeably vulnerable.

A big part of their dynamic simply doesn’t resemble the relationship Helaena has with Aegon. Whenever Aemond appears alongside her, he seems to slow down. The character is usually cold and ruthless, but around his sister, he listens to what she says, takes her visions seriously, and shows a level of care that we rarely see in his other interactions. Meanwhile, with her husband, Helaena has never shown any sign of affection, since Aegon has always ignored her and treated her with indifference for the most part.

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Besides, as already mentioned, the timing of the pregnancy is another reason why this theory gained traction, considering Aegon fled King’s Landing with Lord Larys Strong and Aemond decided to take on the role of king (at least before being injured at Harrenhal and placed under Alys’ care). But how does that connect? Aemond’s controversial kiss with his mother Alicent in Episode 1 proved to be a distorted display of affection, power, responsibility, and the way he views his place within the family. After his brother’s fall, he now sees himself as the head of the family, the provider, and the patriarch. So, if he were the one to father Helaena’s child, it would only reinforce that image he has of himself. And the fact that the pregnancy was being hidden even from Alicent makes it feel like the show could be hiding something bigger than just the possibility of the baby being Maelor.

On top of that, after the Battle of Rook’s Rest, Aegon almost died and was left with a disfigured face. Because of that, he needed a long period of recovery. Months have passed within the story by the time we reach the current season, so considering that detail, it becomes difficult to imagine there was enough time for him to conceive another heir.

How Would This Theory Actually Work for House of the Dragon?

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Martin has already criticized the production several times because of the creative liberties the show has taken and the differences compared to the original material. So, if this kind of theory actually became true, it would be one of the biggest changes House of the Dragon has ever made to the story of the Dance of the Dragons.

And no, that does not necessarily mean it would be a bad thing. Turning Aemond into the father of Helaena’s new baby would still create a very interesting conflict, because if the child is indeed a boy, the threat to Rhaenyra remains. However, it could also affect the entire Targaryen legacy, because Aemond would no longer be just Aegon’s more capable brother, but the man carrying the future of the Green lineage (which is especially significant considering the family’s history).

And of course, this could finally change Helaena’s position in the story. It would be a great opportunity to develop her arc further, both for the narrative and for the audience that has always wanted to see more of her. Even though the show has already touched on her ability to see the future, she is still constantly pushed into the background. Having her hide something like this from everyone would finally put her in the spotlight.

But, of course, there is a much simpler possibility: the series is simply correcting Maelor’s absence and keeping Aegon as the child’s father, exactly as it happens in Fire & Blood. However, everything the show has built up until now has given fans a reason to speculate. And the most intriguing question in all of this is not whether Aemond could be the father, but what the series would gain by making the child his. And the answer is probably this: while in the books Helaena’s second son is just another piece in the succession game, in the TV adaptation, he would become concrete proof that Aemond took everything Aegon had — including his future.

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